LINC Housing Adds Talent to Expand its Affordable Housing and Community Development Work

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LINC Housing Corporation, a nonprofit developer and owner of affordable housing for families, seniors and people with special needs throughout California, announced that Brian Shuman joined its management team as chief financial officer. In addition, Suny Lay Chang was promoted to chief operating officer.

“The landscape in the affordable housing industry continues to shift as funding sources and regulations change, requiring us to become even more creative in how we pursue our mission of building communities for those underserved by the marketplace,” said Rebecca Clark, LINC Housing president and CEO. “Right now, flexible capital is the biggest issue for our industry, and we need equity for investments in affordable housing and Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing, or NOAH, projects. Brian’s expertise is a perfect match for this task. He’ll work to find these new opportunities for investment, while Suny takes a top leadership position in guiding LINC’s overall strategic direction and growing our development opportunities.”

Shuman brings 25 years of experience to LINC’s asset management, operations, and accounting functions. His expertise will lead LINC to the next level as he works to acquire existing apartments and new construction development opportunities through accessing capital from outside sources and leveraging the nonprofit’s own portfolio of assets.

Prior to LINC, Shuman was chief financial officer of Forum Real Estate Group. He was responsible for providing strategic leadership at Forum and running the day-to-day management of the company, as well as directing back office functions with primary responsibility for accounting, tax, treasury management, financial planning and analysis, compliance, risk management, and financial reporting. Before joining Forum Real Estate Group, he served as chief financial officer for Griffis Residential, Carmel Partners and Mercy Housing and as senior vice president of finance for Aimco, an S&P 500 multifamily housing REIT.

Chang, who joined LINC in 2007, has nearly 20 years of experience in affordable housing, community development, and strategic management. Her career has been driven by her passion for economic development and poverty alleviation. She sees affordable housing as a powerful catalyst to build communities and neighborhoods, as well as a vehicle for economic growth for families and local economies.

As chief operating officer, Chang works with the president and CEO to lead key initiatives for the organization, including strategic goals, stakeholder partnerships, and internal planning. She also oversees LINC’s housing development operations including development, project financing, and construction administration for all LINC projects.

LINC Housing, one of California’s most productive nonprofit developers of affordable housing, has helped create more than 7,800 homes in 76 communities throughout the state. The organization’s properties are known for excellent design, outstanding management and life-enhancing services for its residents. LINC has more than 30 years of service to families, seniors, people with special needs, and local governments – helping to create sustainable communities via new construction, acquisition and rehabilitation, and historic preservation.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Holly Ferris, Ferris Communications, (562) 746-8461, [email protected]