Parsippany, NJ, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, today announced that Scott Shaw, President and CEO, and Brian Meyers, Chief Financial Officer, will be attending several investor conferences and meetings in May and June, highlighting the continued business momentum and growth drivers generating increased shareholder valuation.

May 22nd and 23rd – B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Beverly Hills, CA will be holding a fireside chat with Mr. Shaw on Thursday, May 23rd at 1pm PT (4pm ET). One-on-one meetings with management may also be arranged.

May 30th – Lytham Partners Spring 2024 Investor Conference. A webcasted presentation will take place at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 30. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024/ or directly at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham11/linc/2079462. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event. Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1×[email protected] or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024invreg/.

June 12th and 13th – The 14th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference being held in New York City.

June 18th – Lake Street Capital Market hosted non-deal road show in Minneapolis, MN.

– Lake Street Capital Market hosted non-deal road show in Minneapolis, MN. June 20th and 21st – Barrington Research Associates hosted non-deal road show in Milwaukee, WI and Chicago, IL, respectively.

Investors should reach out to their sales representatives to schedule meetings with Lincoln’s management team.

“We recently reported a strong start to the year as first quarter student starts increased 15% and revenue grew 20%, giving us the confidence to raise our financial guidance for the 2024 full year,” commented Mr. Shaw. “Our results and outlook reflect the increased interest from students to seek rewarding careers in the automotive, skilled trades and healthcare sectors and the demand we are experiencing from employers for qualified employees to ensure their businesses can achieve their growth objectives. I believe the Lincoln story is resonating with corporate partners and investors, and our goal at these events is to demonstrate the value we provide to employers and share our vision and the enhanced valuation potential our shares offer through the successful execution of our business plan.”

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 13 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland. For more information, go to www.LincolnTech.edu

