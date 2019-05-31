Breaking News
Lincoln Electric Announces June 2019 Events With the Financial Community

CLEVELAND, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community in the month of June:

Melius Research Industrial Tech & Aerospace Forum
Tuesday, June 4, 2019
New York, NY
Vincent K. Petrella, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
8:35 a.m. Eastern Time
Boston, MA
Vincent K. Petrella, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

The Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. A replay will also be available on our web site.

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, robotic arc welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in the brazing and soldering alloys market.  Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 60 manufacturing locations, including operations and joint ventures in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries.  For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at www.lincolnelectric.com.

Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: [email protected]

