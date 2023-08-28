CLEVELAND, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) today announced participation in the following upcoming events with the financial community in the month of September:

Jefferies Industrials Conference

Thursday, September 7, 2023

9:30 am Eastern Standard Time live webcast

Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference

Thursday, September 14, 2023

11:05 am Pacific Standard Time live webcast

Gabriel Bruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Webcasts and replays can be accessed on our Investor Relations web site: https://ir.lincolnelectric.com.

https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

