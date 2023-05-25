CLEVELAND, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded on the USA Today list of America’s Climate Leaders 2023. This inaugural award is presented by USA Today and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed on the USA Today website.

USA Today’s America’s Climate Leaders 2023 List represents the leading 400 companies across the United States that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity between 2019 and 2021, as calculated by their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions as a ratio of revenue. Lincoln Electric was one of 31 companies awarded within the Capital Goods category.

“We are pleased to be named as one of America’s Climate Leaders, which recognizes how we have advanced our operational efficiency and lowered our carbon emissions as we grow our business,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln Electric’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This award reinforces the strong execution of our sustainability initiatives which align to our broader Higher Standard 2025 Strategy and our Company’s purpose of operating to a higher standard to build a better world.”

