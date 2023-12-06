CLEVELAND, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: LECO) is pleased to announce that is has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista, Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“We are proud to be named as one of America’s most responsible companies as this recognition reflects our 128-year culture of living and leading by the Golden Rule and operating to a higher standard to build a better world,” stated Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln Electric’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This honor, among other distinguished awards received from Newsweek, and our five-time designation as one the world’s most ethical companies by Ethisphere™, reinforces our focus and commitment to ethics, integrity, operational excellence and community support, which are all integrated into our long-term strategy,” Mapes concluded.

America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 recognizes the top 600 U.S. public companies across 14 industries based on a holistic view of corporate responsibility. The ranking considers performance across over 30 parameters in the three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social and Corporate Governance, as well as results from an independent survey of over 17,000 U.S. residents about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility. The list reflects research and analysis of the top 2,000 public U.S. companies by revenue with headquarters in the U.S. who have publicly disclosed sustainability data as of June 30, 2023. To view the full list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, visit Newsweek.com.

To learn more about Lincoln Electric’s sustainability initiatives and performance, visit https://sustainability.lincolnelectric.com.

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

CONTACT: Contact Media Elizabeth Barry Senior Marketing Manager Tel: 216.383.2527 Email: Elizabeth_Barry@lincolnelectric.com Investors Amanda Butler Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications Tel: 216.383.2534 Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com