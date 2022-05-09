Lincoln Electric Names Lisa A. Dietrich as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer Lisa Dietrich joins Lincoln Electric’s EVP & CIO. Cleveland May 2022.

CLEVELAND, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LECO) today announced that Lisa A. Dietrich has been named as Lincoln Electric’s Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective immediately.

In this role, Dietrich will oversee the Company’s enterprise information technology (IT) systems, cybersecurity, and global IT initiatives that advance the Company’s Higher Standard 2025 Strategy. Dietrich brings 25-years of IT leadership and strategic change management experience. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, CIO at American Greetings Corporation, where she led enterprise initiatives that accelerated growth leveraging new digital platforms and re-designed processes and IT systems to improve operational efficiency.

“Lisa brings extensive strategic IT and infrastructure change management experience, which will expand the impact of our global IT organization and support our Higher Standard 2025 Strategy goals,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Lincoln’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Lisa joins at an exciting time as Lincoln pivots to growth and is focused on generating higher returns from our Lincoln Business System and our investments in enterprise systems and processes.”

Dietrich joins Lincoln Electric from American Greetings Corporation, where she served as CIO and Vice President of Business Transformation during her 11-year tenure with the organization. She previously served as Portfolio CIO at Key Community Bank. Dietrich earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and International Business from Ohio University and an MBA from Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western Reserve University.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading material science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

