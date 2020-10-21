Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Lincoln Electric Names Steven B. Hedlund as President of Both the Americas Welding and International Welding Segments

Lincoln Electric Names Steven B. Hedlund as President of Both the Americas Welding and International Welding Segments

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

Lincoln Electric Names Steven B. Hedlund As President of Both the Americas Welding and International Welding Segments

Steven B. Hedlund, Executive Vice President and President of the Americas Welding and International Welding segments

Steven B. Hedlund, Executive Vice President and President of the Americas Welding and International Welding segments

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LECO) (“Company”), announced today that Steven B. Hedlund will serve as Executive Vice President and President of both the Americas Welding and International Welding segments. Regional presidents in the Americas, EMEAR and Asia Pacific will report directly to him.

In this newly expanded role, Hedlund will lead the welding segments’ Higher Standard 2025 Strategy initiatives to advance growth and enhance margin and return performance. Strategic investments in standardized IT systems, operational processes, shared service centers, and joint product development platforms have further aligned the regional welding businesses and enable a more effective leadership structure.

“During Steve’s tenure at Lincoln Electric, his valuable leadership and contributions have advanced our growth in automation and our competitive position and long-term profitable growth opportunities in international markets,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and CEO of Lincoln Electric. “Centralized oversight and greater organizational, system and process alignment will accelerate our Higher Standard commercial growth goals and support our operational initiatives to drive long-term value for our stakeholders.”
        
Hedlund joined Lincoln Electric in 2008 and has served as Executive Vice President, President of International Welding since 2017. He previously served as President of Global Automation and as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development. Prior to Lincoln Electric, Mr. Hedlund was with Fortune Brands, Inc., where he was Vice President of Growth and Innovation for the Company’s Master Lock subsidiary and Vice President, Strategic Planning and New Business Development for Fortune’s Home and Hardware Group. Previously, he was a principal with the management consulting firm Booz Allen & Hamilton in Cleveland, Ohio. Mr. Hedlund earned a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from Dartmouth College.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has 59 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bee00a1e-b1db-4cd1-8156-d13099273305

CONTACT: Contact

Amanda Butler 
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications 
Tel: 216.383.2534 
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.