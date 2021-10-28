Lincoln Electric Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights Net sales increase 20.6% to record $806.5 million on 18.3% higher organic sales



Operating income margin of 14.3%; Adjusted operating income margin of 15.2%



EPS decreases 45.4% to $0.53; Adjusted EPS increases 41.8% to record $1.56



Cash flow from operations increase 23% to $109.9 million



ROIC increases 440 basis points to 22.8%



Pension plan termination resulted in pre-tax non-cash charges of $73.6 million

CLEVELAND, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported third quarter 2021 net income of $31.8 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53, which includes special item after-tax charges of $62.0 million, or $1.03 EPS. Special item charges primarily relate to the termination of a pension plan. This compares with prior year period net income of $58.5 million, or $0.97 EPS, which included special item after-tax charges of $7.5 million, or $0.13 EPS. Excluding these items, third quarter 2021 adjusted net income was $93.8 million, or $1.56 Adjusted EPS. This compares with Adjusted net income of $66.0 million, or $1.10 Adjusted EPS in the prior year period.

Third quarter 2021 sales increased 20.6% to $806.5 million from an 18.3% increase in organic sales, 2.0% benefit from acquisitions and 0.3% favorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the third quarter 2021 was $115.6 million, or 14.3% of sales, including special item charges of $7.2 million. This compares with operating income of $77.8 million, or 11.6% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $122.7 million, or 15.2% of sales, as compared with $84.1 million, or 12.6% of sales, in the prior year period.

“I am pleased to report that strong execution of our 2025 Higher Standard Strategy initiatives delivered record third quarter adjusted earnings performance,” said Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are serving strong demand and are effectively managing inflationary headwinds and supply chain constraints, which generated solid cash flows, cash conversion and superior returns.”

Pension Plan Termination

During the third quarter 2021, the Company recognized $73.6 million of non-cash pension settlement charges associated with lump sum distributions related to the termination of a pension plan. In October 2021, the Company entered into an agreement to purchase a group annuity contract with an insurance company to settle the remaining pension obligations of this plan. The Company estimates fourth quarter 2021 pre-tax settlement charges of approximately $35 – $45 million related to the annuity purchase. The Company anticipates using any surplus assets to fund future contributions into another retirement plan.

Nine Months 2021 Summary

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $202.0 million, or $3.36 EPS. This compares with $141.0 million, or $2.34 EPS, in the comparable 2020 period. Reported EPS includes special item after-tax charges of $75.1 million or $1.25 EPS, as compared with special item after-tax net charges of $33.9 million, or $0.57 EPS in the prior year period. Excluding these items, adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased 58.4% to $277.1 million, or $4.61 EPS, compared with $174.9 million, or $2.91 EPS, in the comparable 2020 period.

Sales increased 21.8% to $2.4 billion in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from a 19.4% increase in organic sales, 1.6% favorable foreign exchange and a 0.9% benefit from acquisitions. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $341.3 million, or 14.3% of sales. This compares with operating income of $198.6 million, or 10.1% of sales, in the comparable 2020 period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $357.1 million, or 14.9% of sales, as compared with $235.5 million, or 12.0% of sales, in the comparable 2020 period.

Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a 9.8% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.51 per share to $0.56 per share, or $2.24 per share on an annual basis. The declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share is payable January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2021.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Organic sales, Cash conversion, Return on invested capital and Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company’s operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company’s core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company’s operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company’s expectations and beliefs concerning the future contained in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “guidance” or words of similar meaning. Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the Company’s operating results. The factors include, but are not limited to: general economic, financial and market conditions; the effectiveness of operating initiatives; completion of planned divestitures; interest rates; disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; currency exchange rates and devaluations; adverse outcome of pending or potential litigation; actual costs of the Company’s rationalization plans; possible acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; market risks and price fluctuations related to the purchase of commodities and energy; global regulatory complexity; the effects of changes in tax law; tariff rates in the countries where the Company conducts business; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the current coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) pandemic, on the Company or its customers, suppliers and the economy in general. For additional discussion, see “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Income

Fav (Unfav) to Three Months Ended September 30, Prior Year 2021 % of Sales 2020 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 806,454 100.0 % $ 668,888 100.0 % $ 137,566 20.6 % Cost of goods sold 538,282 66.7 % 453,501 67.8 % (84,781 ) (18.7 ) % Gross profit 268,172 33.3 % 215,387 32.2 % 52,785 24.5 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 149,118 18.5 % 131,337 19.6 % (17,781 ) (13.5 ) % Rationalization and asset impairment charges 3,484 0.4 % 6,257 0.9 % 2,773 44.3 % Operating income 115,570 14.3 % 77,793 11.6 % 37,777 48.6 % Interest expense, net 5,714 0.7 % 5,552 0.8 % (162 ) (2.9 ) % Other income (expense) (71,441 ) (8.9 ) % 1,062 0.2 % (72,503 ) (6,827.0 ) % Income before income taxes 38,415 4.8 % 73,303 11.0 % (34,888 ) (47.6 ) % Income taxes 6,658 0.8 % 14,797 2.2 % 8,139 55.0 % Effective tax rate 17.3 % 20.2 % 2.9 % Net income including non-controlling interests 31,757 3.9 % 58,506 8.7 % (26,749 ) (45.7 ) % Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) — — 27 — (27 ) (100.0 ) % Net income $ 31,757 3.9 % $ 58,479 8.7 % $ (26,722 ) (45.7 ) % Basic earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.98 $ (0.44 ) (44.9 ) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.53 $ 0.97 $ (0.44 ) (45.4 ) % Weighted average shares (basic) 59,289 59,426 Weighted average shares (diluted) 60,055 60,018

Fav (Unfav) to Nine Months Ended September 30, Prior Year 2021 % of Sales 2020 % of Sales $ % Net sales $ 2,389,929 100.0 % $ 1,961,606 100.0 % $ 428,323 21.8 % Cost of goods sold 1,593,981 66.7 % 1,319,519 67.3 % (274,462 ) (20.8 ) % Gross profit 795,948 33.3 % 642,087 32.7 % 153,861 24.0 % Selling, general & administrative expenses 446,351 18.7 % 407,440 20.8 % (38,911 ) (9.6 ) % Rationalization and asset impairment charges 8,277 0.3 % 36,016 1.8 % 27,739 77.0 % Operating income 341,320 14.3 % 198,631 10.1 % 142,689 71.8 % Interest expense, net 16,736 0.7 % 16,891 0.9 % 155 0.9 % Other income (expense) (71,155 ) (3.0 ) % 1,168 0.1 % (72,323 ) (6,192.0 ) % Income before income taxes 253,429 10.6 % 182,908 9.3 % 70,521 38.6 % Income taxes 51,259 2.1 % 41,834 2.1 % (9,425 ) (22.5 ) % Effective tax rate 20.2 % 22.9 % 2.7 % Net income including non-controlling interests 202,170 8.5 % 141,074 7.2 % 61,096 43.3 % Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) 131 — 37 — 94 254.1 % Net income $ 202,039 8.5 % $ 141,037 7.2 % $ 61,002 43.3 % Basic earnings per share $ 3.40 $ 2.36 $ 1.04 44.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.36 $ 2.34 $ 1.02 43.6 % Weighted average shares (basic) 59,465 59,655 Weighted average shares (diluted) 60,168 60,202



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Balance Sheet Highlights

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,559 $ 257,279 Accounts receivable, net 443,054 373,487 Inventories 524,433 381,258 Total current assets 1,235,958 1,112,343 Property, plant and equipment, net 520,081 522,092 Total assets 2,568,797 2,314,453 Trade accounts payable 309,202 256,530 Total current liabilities 745,420 549,449 Short-term debt (1) 41,404 2,734 Long-term debt, less current portion 717,787 715,456 Total equity 857,893 790,250 Operating Working Capital September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Average operating working capital to Net sales (2) 18.6 % 17.4 % Invested Capital September 30,

2021 December 31, 2020 Short-term debt (1) $ 41,404 $ 2,734 Long-term debt, less current portion 717,787 715,456 Total debt 759,191 718,190 Total equity 857,893 790,250 Invested capital $ 1,617,084 $ 1,508,440 Total debt / invested capital 46.9 % 47.6 %

Includes current portion of long-term debt. Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as the sum of Accounts receivable, Inventories and contract assets less Trade accounts payable and contract liabilities as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income as reported $ 115,570 $ 77,793 $ 341,320 $ 198,631 Special items (pre-tax): Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 3,484 6,257 8,277 36,016 Acquisition transaction costs (3) — — 1,923 — Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) 3,690 — 5,531 806 Adjusted operating income (1) $ 122,744 $ 84,050 $ 357,051 $ 235,453 As a percent of total sales 15.2 % 12.6 % 14.9 % 12.0 % Net income as reported $ 31,757 $ 58,479 $ 202,039 $ 141,037 Special items: Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2) 3,484 6,257 8,277 36,016 Acquisition transaction costs (3) — — 1,923 — Pension settlement charges (5) 73,562 3,188 80,098 6,522 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4) 3,690 — 5,531 806 Tax effect of Special items (6) (18,743 ) (1,911 ) (20,737 ) (9,463 ) Adjusted net income (1) 93,750 66,013 277,131 174,918 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) — 27 131 37 Interest expense, net 5,714 5,552 16,736 16,891 Income taxes as reported 6,658 14,797 51,259 41,834 Tax effect of Special items (6) 18,743 1,911 20,737 9,463 Adjusted EBIT (1) $ 124,865 $ 88,300 $ 365,994 $ 243,143 Effective tax rate as reported 17.3 % 20.2 % 20.2 % 22.9 % Net special item tax impact 4.0 % — % 0.4 % (0.2 ) % Adjusted effective tax rate (1) 21.3 % 20.2 % 20.6 % 22.7 % Diluted earnings per share as reported $ 0.53 $ 0.97 $ 3.36 $ 2.34 Special items per share 1.03 0.13 1.25 0.57 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.56 $ 1.10 $ 4.61 $ 2.91 Weighted average shares (diluted) 60,055 60,018 60,168 60,202

Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted effective tax rate and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section. Primarily related to severance, gains or losses on the disposal of assets and asset impairments of long-lived assets. Related to acquisitions and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses. Related to acquisitions and are included in Cost of goods sold. Settlement charges related to lump sum pension payments associated with the termination of a pension plan and are included in Other income (expense). Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods.

The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Twelve Months Ended September 30, Return on Invested Capital 2021 2020 Net income as reported $ 267,117 $ 204,753 Rationalization and asset impairment charges 17,729 44,867 Acquisition transaction costs 1,923 — Pension settlement charges 81,695 6,522 Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories 5,531 806 Tax effect of Special items (2) (21,868 ) (11,030 ) Adjusted net income (1) $ 352,127 $ 245,918 Plus: Interest expense, net of tax of $5,893 and $6,177 in 2021 and 2020, respectively 17,520 18,564 Less: Interest income, net of tax of $402 and $513 in 2021 and 2020, respectively 1,193 1,543 Adjusted net income before tax-effected interest $ 368,454 $ 262,939 Invested Capital September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Short-term debt $ 41,404 $ 1,147 Long-term debt, less current portion 717,787 715,687 Total debt 759,191 716,834 Total equity 857,893 710,744 Invested capital $ 1,617,084 $ 1,427,578 Return on invested capital (1) 22.8 % 18.4 %

Twelve Months Ended September 30, Total Debt / EBITDA 2021 2020 Net income as reported $ 267,117 $ 204,753 Income taxes 67,321 58,412 Interest expense, net 21,818 22,685 Depreciation and amortization 80,484 81,653 EBITDA (1) $ 436,740 $ 367,503 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Total debt $ 759,191 $ 716,834 Total debt / EBITDA 1.74 1.95

Adjusted net income, Return on invested capital and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section. Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods.

The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 31,757 $ 58,479 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) — 27 Net income including non-controlling interests 31,757 58,506 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net charges 212 22 Depreciation and amortization 22,050 19,488 Equity earnings in affiliates, net (108 ) (80 ) Pension settlement charges 73,562 3,188 Other non-cash items, net 389 (670 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 16,359 (30,517 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (45,670 ) 26,948 Decrease in trade accounts payable (8,294 ) (2,218 ) Net change in other current assets and liabilities 31,838 14,232 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities (12,204 ) 649 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 109,891 89,548 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (18,672 ) (12,105 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (74,882 ) — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,290 739 NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (92,264 ) (11,366 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net change in borrowings 31,132 (48,230 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,249 5,959 Purchase of shares for treasury (50,160 ) (223 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (30,338 ) (29,131 ) NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (47,117 ) (71,625 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (835 ) 2,867 (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (30,325 ) 9,424 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 190,884 143,055 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 160,559 $ 152,479 Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.51 $ 0.49



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 202,039 $ 141,037 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries’ income (loss) 131 37 Net income including non-controlling interests 202,170 141,074 Adjustments to reconcile Net income including non-controlling interests to Net cash provided by operating activities: Rationalization and asset impairment net (gains) charges (1,162 ) 21,927 Depreciation and amortization 60,558 60,566 Equity earnings in affiliates, net (399 ) (323 ) Pension settlement charges 80,098 6,522 Other non-cash items, net (10,967 ) (9,292 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Increase in accounts receivable (71,212 ) (6,851 ) Increase in inventories (128,856 ) (3,430 ) Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable 54,981 (42,333 ) Net change in other current assets and liabilities 78,959 46,642 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities (9,045 ) 1,059 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 255,125 215,561 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (46,440 ) (37,116 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (158,605 ) — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 3,847 6,957 Other investing activities 6,500 — NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (194,698 ) (30,159 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net change in borrowings 32,295 (33,135 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,921 7,961 Purchase of shares for treasury (103,848 ) (113,198 ) Cash dividends paid to shareholders (91,717 ) (88,945 ) Other financing activities (763 ) — NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (156,112 ) (227,317 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents (1,035 ) (5,169 ) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (96,720 ) (47,084 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 257,279 199,563 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 160,559 $ 152,479 Cash dividends paid per share $ 1.53 $ 1.47



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights (1)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Three months ended September 30, 2021 Net sales $ 461,508 $ 227,165 $ 117,781 $ — $ 806,454 Inter-segment sales 37,480 7,078 1,945 (46,503 ) — Total sales $ 498,988 $ 234,243 $ 119,726 $ (46,503 ) $ 806,454 Net income $ 31,757 As a percent of total sales 3.9 % EBIT (1) $ 10,983 $ 22,417 $ 15,433 $ (4,704 ) $ 44,129 As a percent of total sales 2.2 % 9.6 % 12.9 % 5.5 % Special items charges (gains) (3) 73,574 6,615 547 — 80,736 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 84,557 $ 29,032 $ 15,980 $ (4,704 ) $ 124,865 As a percent of total sales 16.9 % 12.4 % 13.3 % 15.5 % Three months ended September 30, 2020 Net sales $ 371,535 $ 196,937 $ 100,416 $ — $ 668,888 Inter-segment sales 29,368 4,898 1,898 (36,164 ) — Total sales $ 400,903 $ 201,835 $ 102,314 $ (36,164 ) $ 668,888 Net income $ 58,479 As a percent of total sales 8.7 % EBIT (1) $ 52,076 $ 11,031 $ 17,587 $ (1,839 ) $ 78,855 As a percent of total sales 13.0 % 5.5 % 17.2 % 11.8 % Special items charges (gains) (4) 7,044 2,401 — — 9,445 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 59,120 $ 13,432 $ 17,587 $ (1,839 ) $ 88,300 As a percent of total sales 14.7 % 6.7 % 17.2 % 13.2 %

EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense). The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT. Special items in 2021 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $3,484 primarily in International Welding, pension settlement charges of $73,562 in Americas Welding and amortization of the step up in value of acquired inventories of $3,143 and $547 in International Welding and The Harris Products Group, respectively, related to acquisitions. Special items in 2020 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $3,856 and $2,401 in Americas Welding and International Welding, respectively, and pension settlement charges of $3,188 in Americas Welding.



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Segment Highlights

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Americas International The Harris Corporate / Welding Welding Products Group Eliminations Consolidated Nine months ended September 30, 2021 Net sales $ 1,344,218 $ 702,596 $ 343,115 $ — $ 2,389,929 Inter-segment sales 109,993 18,260 6,376 (134,629 ) — Total sales $ 1,454,211 $ 720,856 $ 349,491 $ (134,629 ) $ 2,389,929 Net income $ 202,039 As a percent of total sales 8.5 % EBIT (1) $ 165,644 $ 64,150 $ 52,342 $ (11,971 ) $ 270,165 As a percent of total sales 11.4 % 8.9 % 15.0 % 11.3 % Special items charges (gains) (3) 79,664 13,695 547 1,923 95,829 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 245,308 $ 77,845 $ 52,889 $ (10,048 ) $ 365,994 As a percent of total sales 16.9 % 10.8 % 15.1 % 15.3 % Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Net sales $ 1,123,299 $ 572,027 $ 266,280 $ — $ 1,961,606 Inter-segment sales 81,644 13,667 5,376 (100,687 ) — Total sales $ 1,204,943 $ 585,694 $ 271,656 $ (100,687 ) $ 1,961,606 Net income $ 141,037 As a percent of total sales 7.2 % EBIT (1) $ 142,283 $ 20,626 $ 41,792 $ (4,902 ) $ 199,799 As a percent of total sales 11.8 % 3.5 % 15.4 % 10.2 % Special items charges (gains) (4) 34,241 9,103 — — 43,344 Adjusted EBIT (2) $ 176,524 $ 29,729 $ 41,792 $ (4,902 ) $ 243,143 As a percent of total sales 14.6 % 5.1 % 15.4 % 12.4 %

EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense). The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is Adjusted EBIT. EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive Adjusted EBIT. Special items in 2021 reflect pension settlement charges of $79,652 and $446 in Americas Welding and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $8,277 primarily in International Welding, amortization of the step up in value of acquired inventories of $4,984 and $547 in International Welding and The Harris Products Group, respectively, and acquisition transaction costs of $1,923 in Corporate/Eliminations related to acquisitions. Special items in 2020 reflect Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $27,719 and $8,297 in Americas Welding and International Welding, respectively, amortization of the step up in value of acquired inventories of $806 in International Welding related to an acquisition, and pension settlement charges of $6,522 in Americas Welding.



Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Change in Net Sales by Segment

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment

Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales Foreign Net Sales 2020 Volume Acquisitions Price Exchange 2021 Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 371,535 $ 42,341 $ — $ 43,957 $ 3,675 $ 461,508 International Welding 196,937 7,452 3,371 21,205 (1,800 ) 227,165 The Harris Products Group 100,416 (1,287 ) 9,880 8,609 163 117,781 Consolidated $ 668,888 $ 48,506 $ 13,251 $ 73,771 $ 2,038 $ 806,454 % Change Americas Welding 11.4 % — 11.8 % 1.0 % 24.2 % International Welding 3.8 % 1.7 % 10.8 % (0.9 ) % 15.3 % The Harris Products Group (1.3 ) % 9.8 % 8.6 % 0.2 % 17.3 % Consolidated 7.3 % 2.0 % 11.0 % 0.3 % 20.6 %

Nine Months Ended September 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment

Change in Net Sales due to: Net Sales Foreign Net Sales 2020 Volume Acquisitions Price Exchange 2021 Operating Segments Americas Welding $ 1,123,299 $ 128,836 $ — $ 80,352 $ 11,731 $ 1,344,218 International Welding 572,027 63,797 6,956 40,537 19,279 702,596 The Harris Products Group 266,280 28,775 9,880 38,031 149 343,115 Consolidated $ 1,961,606 $ 221,408 $ 16,836 $ 158,920 $ 31,159 $ 2,389,929 % Change Americas Welding 11.5 % — 7.2 % 1.0 % 19.7 % International Welding 11.2 % 1.2 % 7.1 % 3.4 % 22.8 % The Harris Products Group 10.8 % 3.7 % 14.3 % 0.1 % 28.9 % Consolidated 11.3 % 0.9 % 8.1 % 1.6 % 21.8 %

