Lincoln Property Company’s Kerry E. Braxton Set Apart By Law Achievements

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kerry E. Braxton, Assistant General Counsel for Lincoln Property Company, has been recognized and included by Marquis Who’s Who for his notable achievements in law. The biographical volume contains noteworthy individuals whose selection is centered on their distinguished accomplishments, position, visibility and distinction in a field.

Kerry Braxton’s résumé is diverse, from overseeing the legal functions and corporate risk of the nation’s 2nd largest residential property management company, to his roles at Fortune 500 corporations, major financial institutions and an international law firm. He is recognized as an AV Preeminent Attorney and Texas Top Rated Lawyer by Martindale­-Hubbell.  He is also recognized as the Top 1% of American Professionals by The American Registry of Business and Professional Excellence. Mr. Braxton is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Dallas Bar Association and holds a seat on the Board of Directors of the Texas General Counsel Forum. He earned his B.A. degree from the University of Texas Arlington, his J.D. degree from Texas Southern University School of Law and an MBA for In House Counsel from Boston University Questrom School of Business.

“Since 1899, Marquis Who’s Who has set the standard for Who’s Who publications of the lives of leaders and achievers from both the United States and around the world, and from every significant field of endeavor, and has maintained that tradition for over 110 years.  To be nominated by my peers and recognized by Marquis Who’s Who in America for Achievements in Law is one the most honored distinctions of my career.”

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970’s, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 1972, Lincoln took this expertise within the United States to Western Europe and the Middle East.

In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army. Through innovative management, property rehabilitation and award-winning new construction designs, Lincoln is now one of the largest operators of military housing in the country.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services  or visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/communities  for apartment listings in your area.

Media Contact:

Sheri Sandefur Killingsworth, Vice President – Marketing & Communications
214-740-3300 | [email protected] 
SOURCE Lincoln Property Company

 

