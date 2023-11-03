Real estate deals advance Lincoln Educational Services’ strategic growth initiatives for 2024 and beyond, expanding Southern presence and moving historic Nashville campus to a more modern facility.

Parsippany, NJ, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has announced two major advances as part of its strategic growth plan. The first is an expansion into a new market with the leasing of a facility in Houston, TX, the country’s fourth largest employment market. The second is the completion of a lease agreement for the relocation of the Nashville, TN campus. Both facilities will provide industry-supported career training programs to help prepare students for careers in some of the country’s fastest-growing hands-on fields while continuing Lincoln’s efforts to solve the skills gap faced by so many American companies.

These announcements come as Lincoln nears the buildout completion of its new campus in Atlanta, GA, which is scheduled to begin instruction in the first half of 2024, as well as the recently announced facility purchase to relocate its Philadelphia, PA campus to a larger facility in Levittown, PA in the first half of 2025.

“When we announced last summer our plan to strategically establish multiple new campuses in the next few years, we knew it would be a bold, aggressive initiative,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “At the same time, we’ve selected these locations because our research shows that they are underserved in terms of opportunities for individuals wanting to train for rewarding hands-on careers – the kinds of careers America depends on to keep the economy moving, and ones that can’t be outsourced. We’re excited to see the impact our expanded presence is going to have, not only on students seeking rewarding hands-on technical careers but on the success of the employers that so desperately want to find new talent to grow their teams.”

The Houston campus will be the second Lincoln Tech school in Texas; the Company has operated its campus in Grand Prairie since 1966. The new campus will feature an approximately 100,000 square foot training center, offering career opportunities in the auto, diesel, welding, HVAC and electrical and electronic fields. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects 2.4 million jobs will become available nationwide in these industries by 2032, with over 290,000 of those jobs projected specifically in Texas*. The state also projects growth of better than 20% in the HVAC, welding and electrical fields – which are among the highest projected growth rates nationwide.

The new campus will be situated near I-45, just minutes from I-69 and in the heart of one of Houston’s busiest commercial corridors – strategically located for both student convenience and maximum exposure to area hiring managers.

The new Nashville campus will have over 120,000 square feet which will enable Lincoln to expand the skilled trades training offered with the addition of electrical and HVAC programs while keeping existing programs in automotive, diesel, heavy equipment, collision repair and welding. The BLS projects more than 2.9 million positions to open in these fields nationwide by 2032*.

The new campus will also include space to house various partnership training programs beginning with the specialized Peterbilt diesel program as part of Lincoln’s relationship with the trucking giant. To support students’ career training goals, the campus will contain real-world auto, diesel and heavy equipment bays, on-site collision shops, and a series of individual welding booths. The current campus location will continue to be fully operational to ensure seamless relocation in the first half of 2025.

“We’re proud to have such a historic presence in Nashville and look forward to continuing to serve students and employers alike at our new campus,” Shaw says. “We’re also grateful to the city of Nashville for allowing us to play a pivotal role not only in the educational community, but the larger community as well. Our support of the area’s hiring managers, and their support of our students, has ensured a strong, skilled workforce in key industries dating back generations. The new campus location should allow us to continue that tradition for years to come. And, in honor of the campus’s over 110-year history, we will be returning to the school’s original brand, Nashville Auto Diesel College, NADC, when we move into the new location.”

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2022-2032 and are current as of November 1, 2023.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

