Employer-paid diesel training program expected to start this summer at historic training site.

Parsippany, NJ, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, announces it has entered into a training partnership with Peterbilt Motors Company to offer a specialized diesel training program at its historic Nashville, TN campus. The Peterbilt Technician Institute (PTI) at Lincoln Tech will assist Lincoln graduates in building additional skills for Peterbilt-specific equipment and technologies, and in starting new careers across the country. Peterbilt and Lincoln Tech will work together in supplying diesel technicians to Peterbilt dealerships throughout the company’s network.

“Establishing PTI at Lincoln Tech’s Nashville campus opens a new geographical territory where we can develop Peterbilt’s next generation of highly skilled, trained technicians,” says Casey Spadafina, Peterbilt’s Technician Program Manager for North America. Spadafina notes that this is the third site nationwide for PTI training, following locations in Chicago and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Peterbilt dealerships will cover the cost of the 12-week training program, which will be offered at Lincoln Tech’s Nashville campus – a location with a rich history of more than 100 years as a leading career training provider. Lincoln Tech, formerly Nashville Auto-Diesel College, is one of the southeast region’s most established technical schools.

“The opportunity to partner with an employer like Peterbilt opens an incredible number of doors for our graduates,” says Susan English, Lincoln Tech’s Senior Vice President for Career Services and Industry Partnerships. “At the same time, we’re honored to have the chance to assist this industry leader as they build their world-class diesel technician workforce.”

Interested students are encouraged to apply to PTI prior to graduating from Lincoln Tech. Covering a broad range of Peterbilt-specific technologies, the PTI curriculum gives graduates of Lincoln’s Auto, Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology programs advanced training on systems ranging from fuel and electrical to HVAC, suspensions and brakes. Spadafina estimates that at least 75% of the training is hands-on, as students build experience working with real Peterbilt trucks. Students will also attend classroom sessions and complete web-based skill-building activities.

Upon completion of the advanced diesel program, students will have earned nine factory-trained technician credentials, which can help fast-track them to careers with more than 420 Peterbilt dealerships across the country.

“Peterbilt’s PTI program was developed specifically to prepare the next generation of qualified service technicians. By partnering with Lincoln Tech’s Nashville campus, students will receive best-in-class training, obtain valuable certifications and be placed in technician positions at Peterbilt dealerships across North America, earning a competitive salary and the opportunity to build a meaningful, long-term career,” said Jason Skoog PACCAR Vice President and Peterbilt General Manager.

With the Diesel and Truck industry projecting a tremendous need for skilled technicians across the country, the PTI training program is projected to begin sometime this summer. Peterbilt’s goal is to double the number of dealer technicians employed today by the end of 2027, so career opportunities should be plentiful for students who complete this advanced training program.

This is the latest in a series of new employer partnerships announced by Lincoln Tech in recent months. In addition to Peterbilt, Lincoln Tech partners with Tesla, Mazda, BMW, Marriott, Johnson Controls International, Hussmann, Kindig-It Designs, the Food Processing Suppliers Association, Republic Services, Volkswagen, Toyota, and hundreds of local employers throughout the U.S.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.

For more information, visit lincolntech.edu.

