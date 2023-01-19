Global brand looks to hire Lincoln graduates for HVAC and Electrical positions; opens student lounge on Atlanta, GA campus

Parsippany, NJ, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, welcomed representatives from Marriott Hotels International to its Marietta, GA campus on Thursday, January 12th. The organizations cut the ribbon for the Marriott-branded student lounge and celebrated the ongoing hiring relationship to help Marriott build its workforce while providing amazing career opportunities to Lincoln graduates. Starting with Lincoln’s Atlanta-area campus, with expansion to two additional campuses planned for later this spring, the partnership will also provide part-time work opportunities for Lincoln Tech’s Electrical and HVAC students during their training.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our campus and our students, and we’re thankful to Marriott for their interest in working with Lincoln Tech to build their workforce,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech’s President and CEO. “With the skills gap impacting hiring managers’ ability to identify and retain skilled workers in the HVAC and Electrical trades, we look forward to helping one of the world’s best-known hospitality brands address their hiring challenges.”

The January 12th event included the inauguration of the new Marriott International Campus Lounge. Campus President Chris Biddle says the lounge “brings some of Marriott’s famous comfort to our campus.”

“We’re proud to work with such a well-respected global organization and we hope to be able to fill their hiring needs for years to come,” Biddle says. “It’s exciting to lay this foundation for a growing, mutually beneficial relationship.”

Biddle notes that Marriott has been a consistent, supportive presence on the Lincoln Tech campus, taking part in career fairs, presenting exclusive programs to students, and providing soft skills training crucial for future Marriott careers. Marriott has also welcomed Lincoln Tech students during field trips to local properties, giving future technicians the chance to see commercial equipment in action – an experience, Biddle says, that’s invaluable in helping students envision their future careers.

“Marriott always rolls out the red carpet for our students,” he says. “They’ve really embraced the opportunity to help motivate students about what their futures can hold career-wise.”

Marriott’s Vice President of Engineering and Facilities Operations, Nick Woollen, attended the inauguration, along with Jim Obermaier, Marriott’s Area Director of Engineering and Facilities. Anthony Baglio, Director of Facilities Services for Marriott Select Brand & Full Service Hotels, was also on hand to receive Lincoln Tech’s Pride in Partnership Corporate Award from Biddle. Biddle noted Baglio’s instrumental role in overseeing the work by Marriott’s Atlanta Engineering Business Council to refurbish Lincoln Tech’s lounge, creating a more inviting learning environment for the students.

“I’m very proud to be a part of this partnership,” Baglio says. “We’re looking forward to creating this same partnership and atmosphere at Lincoln Tech schools across the country.”

“We have an amazing relationship with Lincoln Tech,” adds Obermaier. “Over the years I’ve worked with several Lincoln alumni, and they are some of the best engineers Marriott has.”

The relationship between Lincoln Tech and Marriott will give current Lincoln students the opportunity to work part-time at Marriott-branded hotels while they complete their training. Upon graduation, new HVAC and Electrical/Electronic Systems Technicians may be recruited for full-time career paths within Marriott.

Nearly 1.2 million job openings are projected for entry-level HVAC Technicians and Electricians across the country over the next 10 years*. With Marriott hotels continuing to remain among the most popular among travelers, new facilities along with existing properties are expected to need a steady influx of new talent for these critical hands-on positions.

Lincoln Tech’s Marietta campus has been training and graduating skilled technicians for more than 20 years. There is a planned expansion of the Marriott opportunity to Lincoln Tech’s Union, NJ and Columbia, MD campuses by the second quarter of 2023.

* Career growth projections can be found at onetonline.org for the years 2021-2031 and are current as of January 17, 2023.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

