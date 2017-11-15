LincolnHealth Utilizes Critical Alert Nurse Call System to Improve Staff Productivity and Patient Satisfaction

Breaking News
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Critical Alert Systems, a leading provider of nurse call solutions for hospitals and health systems, today announced that LincolnHealth has successfully upgraded to the latest version of its Nurse Call System software at the Miles Campus 25-bed community hospital.  LincolnHealth has utilized Critical Alert’s nurse call system reliably for over 7 years to improve operational efficiency, clinical workflow, and patient satisfaction. 

“Critical Alert’s nurse call helps us reduce response times and increase efficiency by matching specific patient requests with the most appropriate caregiver based on location, availability, and type of care required,” said Jill Simmons, In Patient Nurse Supervisor at LincolnHealth Miles Campus. “Its detailed reporting provides me with objective data points to analyze key performance areas, which I can then utilize to configure and refine our workflow processes.” 

Nurse Call’s detailed reporting provides a complete picture of nursing operations to visualize clinical workflow, substantiate rounding compliance, and demonstrate accountability while helping to ensure better overall patient care and satisfaction.

“During the five years I’ve been here, the system has performed very reliably and requires minimal ongoing maintenance or support,” said Roger Richards IV, Telecom Analyst at LincolnHealth. “The staff location tracking feature is especially useful. It allows us to efficiently route patient requests to the nearest caregiver, and automatically cancels the request once the caregiver enters the room. This saves time all the way around and gives us a very accurate report of staff performance.”    

LincolnHealth – Miles Campus
In the Damariscotta area, the LincolnHealth – Miles Campus includes a 25-bed community hospital; Lincoln Medical Partners, a multi-specialty physician practice; Miles & St. Andrews Home Health & Hospice; Cove’s Edge, a skilled rehabilitation and long-term care facility; and Chase Point, an assisted living facility which includes Riverside, a residence for people living with Alzheimer’s and related dementia. The Miles campus is also home to Schooner Cove, an independent retirement community.

About LincolnHealth
LincolnHealth is a full-service healthcare system with more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. It is the largest employer in Lincoln County with campuses in the coastal communities of Boothbay Harbor and Damariscotta, Maine.

About Critical Alert Systems
Critical Alert Systems offers the most advanced, easy-to-use, reliable and secure Nurse Call solution on the market. The company’s portfolio of software, hardware products and integrated partner offerings help hospitals drive down costs while improving their quality of care. Our focus on clinical productivity, innovative use of technology and patient safety leads to quieter, more efficient units, improved outcomes for patients and better utilization of nursing resources. For more information, visit: www.nursecall.com. Follow Critical Alert on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Critical Alert is a trademark of Critical Alert Systems. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

