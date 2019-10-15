Breaking News
Home / Top News / Linda Sanford Joins Interpublic Board of Directors

Linda Sanford Joins Interpublic Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Board Is Now One Third Female

New York, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced the appointment of Linda Sanford as an independent director of IPG, effective immediately. Ms. Sanford’s appointment expands IPG’s board to 12 directors, 11 of whom are independent.  It also increases the number of women on the board to four, or one third of the total directors.

Ms. Sanford retired from IBM in 2014, where she had been one of the company’s highest-ranking women and one of the technology sector’s senior-most executives. Prior to retirement, Sanford had been the Senior Vice President, Enterprise Transformation for IBM. In this role, she was responsible for working across IBM to transform core business processes, create an IT infrastructure to support those processes, and help create a culture that fosters innovation.

Sanford is a member of the Women in Technology International Hall of Fame and the National Academy of Engineering. She has been named one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Business by Fortune magazine, one of the Top Ten Innovators in the Technology Industry by Information Week magazine, one of the Ten Most Influential Women in Technology by Working Woman magazine, and one of the Top 15 Women in Business by PINK magazine. Sanford co-authored “Let Go To Grow: Escaping the Commodity Trap,” a book that details how successful companies are pursuing strategies to drive long-term growth and innovation. 

“We are thrilled to have someone of Linda’s stature and experience join IPG’s Board of Directors,” noted Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of IPG. “Her understanding of and expertise in the technology sector will be invaluable assets to our board and to IPG as we continue to evolve in an ever-changing environment where business transformation and data governance are key to our clients’ marketing needs.  Linda is also a top strategist and an innovative thinker – we’re lucky to have her,” he continued. 

Ms. Sanford serves on the Board of Directors of RELX Group, Consolidated Edison Inc. and Pitney Bowes Inc. She is also on the Board of the New York Hall of Science. She formerly served on the boards of St. John’s University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, The State University of New York, The Business Council of New York State, and The Partnership for New York City.
  

# # #

About Interpublic
Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

# # #

Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.