Lindab International AB (publ): Lindab’s interim report for the period January – September 2017 to be published on 26 October 2017



The report for the Third Quarter 2017 will be published 07.40 am (CEST) on 26 October 2017.

A live audiocast will be held at 10.00 am. (CEST). The report will be presented by Fredrik von Oelreich, acting President and CEO, and Kristian Ackeby, CFO.

To access the telephone conference, please call the Swedish number +46 (0)8 566 426 92 a few minutes before the scheduled start. Alternatively, call +44 203 008 9807.

The audiocast and presentation can also be followed live online via the link, or via Lindab’s homepage.



Contact:

Fredrik von Oelreich, acting President and CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +46 (0)431 85424

Kristian Ackeby, CFO

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +46 (0)70 33 85069



Lindab in brief:

Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system solutions for simplified construction and improved indoor climate. The products are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency, consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of service. Altogether, this increases customer value.

The Group had sales of SEK 7,849 m in 2016 and is established in 32 countries with approximately 5,100 employees. The main market is non-residential construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts for 20 percent of sales. During 2016, the Nordic market accounted for 47 percent, Western Europe for 33 percent, CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe plus other former Soviet states) for 17 percent and Other markets for 3 percent of total sales.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange, Stockholm List, Mid Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.

