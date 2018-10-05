Lindab International AB (publ): Lindab’s Interim Report for the third quarter 2018 to be published on 25 October 2018

The Interim Report for the third quarter 2018 will be published 07:40 am (CEST) on 25 October 2018.

A live audiocast will be held at 09:30 am (CEST). The Interim Report will be presented by Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO, and Malin Samuelsson, CFO.

To access the audiocast, please call the Swedish number +46 (0) 8 566 426 69 ahead of the scheduled start. Alternatively, call +44 203 008 9814.

The audiocast and presentation can be followed live via the online link, or via Lindab’s homepage.

Contact:

Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Malin Samuelsson, CFO

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +46 (0) 701 45 46 85



Lindab in brief:

Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system solutions for simplified construction and improved indoor climate. The products are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency, consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of service. Altogether, this increases customer value.

The Group had sales of SEK 8,242 m in 2017 and is established in 32 countries with approxi-mately 5,100 employees. The main market is non-residential construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts for 20 percent of sales. During 2017, the Nordic market accounted for 46 percent, Western Europe for 33 percent, CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe plus other former Soviet states) for 18 percent and Other markets for 3 percent of total sales.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange, Stockholm List, Mid Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.

