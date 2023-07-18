Building on a track record of success across the past three decades, Lewis’ appointment positions the leading weight management company for transformation and growth

IRVINE, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lindora Clinic, a leading weight management and metabolic health company, today announced the appointment of Colleen Lewis as its chief executive officer and a board member. Lewis is responsible for driving business performance across the company’s network of 31 clinics and leading a businesswide operational evolution to improve client experiences and service offerings.

“Since the start of my career, achieving outstanding business results while delivering a best-in-class client experience and fostering a world-class culture has been important to me. When we prioritize these efforts, we have the opportunity to uplift, transform and enhance the lives of both clients and team members,” said Lewis. “I am honored to join the talented team at Lindora and look forward to collaborating with them to deliver personalized, high-touch experiences that empower our clients to live healthier, longer lives.”

Bringing three decades of beauty, health and retail experience to her new role, Lewis most recently served as president and chief operating officer of OVME Aesthetics, a medical aesthetic brand with 27 boutique studios nationwide. She has also held senior leadership positions across several notable beauty and fashion brands, including Burberry, Estee Lauder, Kenneth Cole, L’Oréal, Origins, Ralph Lauren and Victoria’s Secret before joining Lindora.

Lewis joins Lindora’s experienced medical team of clinic physicians and nurse practitioners, led by the company’s chief medical officer, Dr. Amy Lee. Overseeing weight management and wellness programs across the complete Lindora system, Dr. Lee is triple board certified in internal medicine, medical nutrition and obesity medicine and has been practicing medicine for over 15 years. In collaboration with Dr. Lee, Lewis will continually improve and enhance Lindora’s program and protocols to support clients’ health and wellness goals.

“Colleen’s expertise in creating high-performance teams throughout the beauty industry combined with her dedication to fostering work cultures built on positivity demonstrates her proven ability to lead the Lindora team,” said Dr. Lee. “We are thrilled she will lead our company as we launch new weight loss and wellness services and products as well as expand our current offerings across our 31 clinics in Southern California.”

Supporting Lindora’s state-of-the-art metabolic health and wellness innovation evolution, Lewis will spearhead the launch of the company’s intravenous, or IV, hydration therapy service and expansion of its comprehensive hormone replacement therapy (HRT) program in August 2023. Lindora’s IV hydration therapy provides a metabolic boost of nutrients that promote healing, relaxation and weight management and will be available in four Lindora clinics before expanding to additional locations this fall. Under the supervision of Lindora’s board-certified medical team, the HRT program helps restore male and female clients’ hormone levels to diminish symptoms attributed to aging, such as decreased energy levels, weight gain and heart palpitations. Ten clinics will initially offer the HRT program in August 2023.

Additionally, Lindora incorporated glucagon-like peptide-1, also known as GLP-1, medications into its pharmaceutical offerings for weight management earlier this year. In combination with metabolic health solutions, GLP-1 is one of the safest and most effective pharmaceutical offerings available for sustained weight loss and acts on the appetite centers in the brain to increase a feeling of fullness and to slow the emptying of the stomach.

For more information about Lindora’s new metabolic health services, please visit lindora.com.

About Lindora Clinic

Founded in 1971, Lindora Clinic is Southern California’s leading weight management and wellness practice, delivering a medically guided approach to lasting weight loss and metabolic health. The nationally recognized brand has taught hundreds of thousands of people how to lose weight and learn healthier habits. Lindora currently operates 31 clinic locations in Southern California.

