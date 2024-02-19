Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday that he feels “very optimistic” about a House bipartisan caucus’ $66 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific that also includes border security measures.
“I don’t want to wait — I want to act now,” Graham said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “I want to turn the aid package into a loan, that makes perfect sense to me. And I think the bipartisan Problem Solvers gro
