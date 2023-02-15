Industry leader will accelerate growth of contract lifecycle management services and legal operations consulting

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today Lindsey Pitt has joined its Legal Business Advisory group as Vice President of Legal Operations Consulting.

Pitt brings more than 25 years of experience to Epiq’s Legal Business Advisory practice. Over the past decade, she has been responsible for consulting on, designing, and launching some of the legal industry’s most innovative tech-enabled contract management and legal operations solutions. Her knowledge will be instrumental in accelerating the growth of Epiq’s rapidly expanding Contract Lifecycle Management advisory practice.

“Lindsey joining our Legal Business Advisory practice is a testament to Epiq’s forward momentum and deep commitment to continue to grow our global advisory services team by attracting industry experts,” said Eyal Iffergan, Managing Director of Epiq’s Legal Business Advisory group. “Together, we are able to deliver the industry’s most sophisticated and experienced end-to-end contracts management services and transformation initiatives to help our clients navigate through and overcome the complex challenges of modern legal operations excellence.”

Prior to joining Epiq, Pitt held leadership positions at Factor and Axiom, where she was responsible for designing and launching tech-enabled contract services for clients that included Fortune 50 and Fortune Global 250 companies. Her consulting career began at McKinsey & Company in London. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Cambridge University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Pitt is be based in San Francisco.

“I look forward to rolling my sleeves up with clients on their legal transformation journeys, whether that’s getting control of their enterprise contracts in a single source of truth, redesigning and tech-enabling the end-to-end contracting process, or rationalizing templates and building playbooks,” Pitt said. “I could not be more delighted to be working alongside Epiq’s team of world-class legal ops experts.”

Pitt’s addition to Epiq follows recent hires of global advisors to its Legal Business Advisory team, including Brenda Hansen, formerly at UpLevel Ops and Biogen; Nicholas Pouyiouros, formerly at Elevate and Gilead Sciences; Clio Sparks, formerly at Anaqua; and, Rebecca Yoder, formerly at DocuSign and Accenture. These new additions bring Epiq’s Legal Transformation Services Group, which was established in 2020, to more than 70 people, enhanced by a bench of hundreds of Epiq Counsel attorneys.

Epiq’s Legal Transformation Services Group helps in-house departments meet near-term challenges and plan for a digital, technology-enabled future including legal spend management, contracts management, flexible legal talent, and legal department consulting. For more information on Epiq and its transformation services for the legal profession, visit us here.

