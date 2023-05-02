Linear Alkyl Benzene Market Research Report Information By Application (Follicular Unit Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonates and Non-Surfactant Applications), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030.

New York (US), May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Linear Alkyl Benzene Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Linear Alkyl Benzene Market Information by Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030″, The market size for linear alkyl benzene will surge by 4.3% between 2022 and 2030, from USD 10.9 billion in 2023 to USD 14.0 billion in 2030.

Market Synopsis

Chemically, the term “detergent alkylate” is often used to describe linear alkyl benzene (LAB). The main fuels utilized in the manufacturing of LAB are kerosene, benzene, and n-paraffin. It is a necessary step in the synthesis of the surfactant linear alkyl benzene sulfonate, which is a component of cleaning and laundry products. It is commonly used as a herbicide in agriculture in addition to being frequently used in paints, solvents, ink, electric cable oil, and wetting agents.

Laundry and cleaning detergents include the cleaning agent LAS. Consumer items are used the most frequently, followed by business goods. An ecologically benign chemical called linear alkylbenzenes sulfonate has the greatest compound surfactant concentration. Because of its beneficial attributes, such as its capacity for emulsification, its capacity for producing high-quality foam, and its washing capabilities, linear alkylbenzenes sulfonate is largely utilized in personal care products. The demand for the global linear alkyl benzene market is being driven by rising health concerns, an aging population, and lifestyle illnesses that are raising consumer awareness of cleanliness.



Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6074



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the linear alkyl benzene industry are

Sasol Ltd. (South Africa)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Hansa Group AG (Germany)

Croda International Plc (UK)

Honeywell International Inc (U.S.)

Desmet Ballestra Group N.V (Belgium)

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India)

Reliance Industries Limited. (India)

Deten Quimica S.A. (Brazil)

Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (U.S.)

PetroChina Company Limited (China)

ISU CHEMICAL. (South Korea)

Jingtung Petrochemical Corp

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 14.0 billion CAGR 4.3% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Rising populations and the increasing per capita incomes of people Rising awareness of people towards personal and organizational hygiene





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Linear Alkyl Benzene:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/linear-alkyl-benzene-market-6074



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Alternatives to traditional packaging that are both affordable and sustainable must adhere to all of their specifications while minimizing their negative environmental consequences. The purity of linear alkylbenzene and the sulfonation procedure applied during LAS production determine the properties of the resulting compound. In detergent compositions, linear alkylbenzene sulfonate is a commonly used inexpensive surfactant. In order to make home and industrial cleaning solutions, a colorless organic molecule known as linear alkyl benzene sulfonate (LABS) is commonly utilized as an intermediate step.

In the detergent sector, LABS is also highly valued as a main raw ingredient. LABS may produce heavy-duty laundry liquids, light-duty dishwashing liquids, and laundry powders among other things. Due to its versatility and cost-performance ratio, LABS is used by major detergent manufacturers. Additionally, the economic advantage over goods based on linear alkyl benzene sulfonate and the availability of replacement synthetic compounds might limit market expansion. The worldwide market for linear alkyl benzene is expanding swiftly as a result of factors including increased demand for the product as a result of its extensive application in shale gas.

The growth in cleaner demand, both domestically and commercially, is the main driver of the market’s progress. Another key driver driving market growth is the expanding usage of linear alkylbenzene in the FMCG industry as a result of the increased demand for liquid soaps, detergents, and other goods. Also contributing to the market’s upbeat outlook is a shift in emphasis in favor of bio-based substitutes.

In the upcoming years, it is projected that the demand for linear alkylbenzene (lab) would rise as more of this fuel replaces crude oil. Construction activity in emerging countries is predicted to expand as industrialization continues to grow.

Market Restraints:

The significant operational and procedural expenditures for establishing production facilities will limit the rate of expansion of the LAB industry.



Share Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6074



Opportunities

Commercially, linear alkylbenzene sulphonates (LAS) are made using linear alkylbenzene. These synthetic anionic surfactants are cytotoxic and are used to make laundry detergents. When combined, laundry detergents with LAS produce a lot of foam and work best for eliminating greasy and oily stains.

The top producers of laundry detergents include nations like India, China, Japan, and others. India, for instance, is among the world’s top manufacturers of soap and detergent. Government programs that promote health and cleanliness include the Swachh Bharat Mission. Such measures have increased the manufacturing industry’s scale and the need for LABS in the nation, coupled with the rising use of soaps and detergents.

COVID 19 Analysis

The demand for LAB surged by double digits in numerous nations in 2020, depicting a favorable worldwide figure. The market continued to perform well, despite the tighter controls, declining raw material costs, drops in tourism, and insufficient budgetary assistance in emerging countries that made them more susceptible to the epidemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic did have a slightly negative effect on the market as a result of supply chain disruptions, institution/office closures, and other factors. But, with the mounting awareness of cleanliness and hygiene, the demand for LAB has grown from household cleaning goods. In 2021, the market made a considerable recovery, and over the forecast period, it is anticipated to expand at the pre-COVID rate.



Ask for Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/6074



Market Segmentation

By Application

The Linear Alkyl Benzene market, depending on the application, can be segregated into linear alkylbenzene sulfonates and non-surfactant applications. The linear alkylbenzene sulfonates (LAS) segment held the majority share in 2022 contributing around ~74%-77% with respect to the linear alkyl benzene market revenue. Heavy-duty laundry liquids, laundry powders, light-duty washing powders, and household cleaners are included within LAS. For instance, according to some studies, a lower cost of laundry powders compared to laundry liquids will account for a significant share of the segmental growth of the linear alkyl benzene market. Additionally, LAS can be quickly processed in powdered form and does not affect enzyme stability.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific market for linear alkyl benzene captured a whopping valuation of USD 4.6 billion in 2022 and will see significant growth during the study period. This is attributed to the rising awareness of cleanliness products among the general population. The market for soap, washing powder, and synthetic detergent in China has grown at an average annual rate of over 13% in the past five years due to increasing awareness about hygiene and development in the liquid soap segment. The growing consumption of industrial cleaners in the country, supported by rapid growth in the industrial segment, is expected to drive the market for linear alkyl benzene over the forecast period.

The need for personal care products is being boosted by an increase in customers, which is in turn propelling the Indian market for linear alkylbenzene (LAB). The annual production capacity of linear alkyl benzene (LAB) in India was roughly 550 kilotons in FY2020–21, according to the Chemical and Petrochemical Manufacturers Association (CPMA), and is expected to rise even more throughout the projection period.



Buy Now:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6074



Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry , by Market Research Future:

Lithium Hexafluorophosphate Market Information by Applications (Automotive Industries, Ceramic Industries, Chemical Industries & Others) – Forecast to 2030

Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Information by Application (Plastics, Adhesives and Polymer Coating) and by End-Users (Manufacturing Units and Packaging Units) – Forecast To 2030

Carbon Fiber Wrap Market Information: By Type of Lay-Up (Wet Lay-Up and Pre-Impregnated Lay-Up), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Construction, Sports, Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy), and Region- Global Forecast To 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com