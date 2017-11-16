Linear Alpha Olefins Market to cross $19 bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc

Ocean View, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Linear Alpha Olefins (LAO) Market share may exceed USD 19 billion by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing PAOs demand in synthetic based lubricants manufacturing due to key properties including reduced wear & tear, low volatility, thermal stability, natural lubricity and chemical inertness should positively influence linear alpha olefins market size. PAO is widely used in production of engine oils and greases to balance cost with performance may fuel product demand.

U.S. linear alpha olefins demand market must surpass USD 6 billion during the forecast period due to its surge in ethylene production and shale oil boom in the region. Availability and constant supply of ethylene at low price has resulted in increasing production of LAO based products.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2182

Linear alpha olefins market demand from HDPE application should grow steadily surpassing USD 2.4 billion by 2024. Growing HDPE demand in film and injection molding applications owing to its superior impact & puncture resistance and high tensile strength should boost product demand over the forecasted timeframe.

Companies focusing on development of bio based products to reduce dependency on fossil based raw materials should have positive impact on market growth. Growing R&D expenditures to formulate renewable products and reduce environmental impact should favor industry growth. Increasing investments on to enhance manufacturing process technology for high quality products should surge linear alpha olefins demand.

Key feedstock required for commercial LAO production include ethylene, syn-gas and C4 steam. Fluctuating crude oil index coupled with procurement risk associated with transportation & handling of raw material may challenge industry profitability and impact linear alpha olefins market price trends. However, technological innovations in production process to produce sustainable products should propel industry growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 175 pages with 173 market data tables & 10 figures & charts from the report, “Linear Alpha Olefins Market Share & Forecast, 2017 – 2024” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/linear-alpha-olefins-market

1-Octene based linear alpha olefins market size must witness growth at over 3.5% by 2024 owing to strong application outlook in polyolefin elastomers production. These elastomers are used for components of automotive interiors and flexible packaging. These materials replace EPDM and EVA on accounts of low production cost and availability.

Europe, led by Germany, France and Italy linear alpha olefins market size, is estimated to show steady growth rates and surpass 1.5 million tons by 2024. Increasing production and sales of automobiles coupled with presence of big automotive production companies should favor industry growth.

Increasing environmental concern towards harmful automobile emissions supported by strict automobile emission control policies set by government should boost synthetic lubricants demand thereby driving market demand.

Easy accessibility, consistent supply and low cost of key raw material, ethylene for production owing to shale gas exploration activities mainly in U.S. and Europe should stimulate linear alpha olefins market growth. Increasing petrochemicals demand along with development of enhance drilling techniques has led to rise in shale gas extraction thereby driving linear alpha olefins market growth.

Global linear alpha olefins market share is fragmented with key industry participants including INEOS, Shell, Chevron, Sasol, Idemitsu, Jam Petrochemical and Evonik Industries. Participants focus on expanding their regional presence, product portfolio and technology through partnerships, mergers and acquisitions.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2182

Browse Related Reports:

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market Forecast, 2017 – 2024

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market size excceded USD 800 million in 2015, and will grow at a CAGR over 4%. Rising product demand as lubricant, viscosity modifier, and corrosion inhibitor in the oilfield industry will boost the global tall oil fatty acid market in coming years. According to U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. petroleum production increased from less than 6 million barrels per day in 2011 to over 9 billion barrels per day in 2015 owing to increased consumption from automobiles, aircrafts, as well as industrial activities.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/tall-oil-fatty-acid-market

Marine Lubricants Market Forecast, 2017 – 2024

Marine Lubricants Market size was above USD 4 billion in 2016 and expects to surpass consumption of 3.5 million tons. Positive indicators towards growth in shipbuilding industry is anticipated to drive marine lubricants market. Strong application potential owing to high films strength which results in corrosion resistance and improved equipment reliability is likely to product demand in shipbuilding industry.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/marine-lubricants-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us: