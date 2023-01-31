According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific has the biggest share right now, and over the next five years, it is expected to grow the fastest.

Farmington, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Linear Motion Products Market Size Was Valued At USD 10.9 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 11.5 Billion In 2022 To USD 18.1 Billion By 2029, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 6.7% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. As a result, the demand for linear motion products is lower than expected in all areas compared to before the pandemic. Our research shows that the global market grew 4.4% from 2019 to 2020.

Linear motion technology is just moving in one direction in a straight line. The main things they make are linear bearings, linear actuators, linear guides and tables, ball screws, linear motors and drives, and other things. The products are used in many different fields, such as equipment for making semiconductors and machine tools.

Recent Developments:

In March 2021 – Hiwin Corporation has released a new 2D/3D drawing download function for thin cross roller bearings.

Segment Analysis:

Product Insights

During the period covered by the forecast, linear bearings are expected to have the biggest market share. This is because linear bearings are becoming more common in the manufacturing industry. Machines used in defence, robotics, robotic surgery, positioners, CT scanners, and other fields, for example, need to work right. Depending on what they are used for, linear bearings are important in many different kinds of operations. Because of this, more bearings are being made to meet the needs of a wide range of industries.

Application Insights

The machining tools segment is expected to grow by a factor of ten during the forecast period. This is because there are more CNC machines that can be used to grind, bore, and turn. The need for more lathe systems in the auto industry is likely to boost sales of motion products. Lathes are used in the auto industry to make gearboxes, camshafts, CV joints, and crankshafts, among other things.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific has the biggest share right now, and over the next five years, it is expected to grow the fastest. This is because more and more of them are being used in aerospace, automotive, and machining tool applications, among other places. Also, linear motion technology is likely to become more common as the need for high productivity, increased efficiency, and accuracy and precision grows.

Automation is used at many levels of industrial manufacturing in India, and it is used in all sectors. Also, the manufacturing industry is expected to keep growing and changing over the next few years, as manual labour gives way to automation, which will increase demand. Industrial automation is also driven by two of the biggest growth drivers: good government policies in the manufacturing industry and a greater focus on economic diversification in emerging countrie

Scope of Report:

Market Trends:

Some of the best-known companies that make linear motion products are trying to improve their manufacturing systems by adding configurators and digital engineering tools. All of these things help make the system smart and fully automated. The high level of automation has cut down on downtime, which has increased the rate of production and productivity.

Market Driving Factors:

Linear-motion technology is the basis for a number of important parts that are used in modern industrial machinery. Companies in this industry still have trouble getting the most out of their workers in a way that is safe, efficient, and cheap. So, the goal of all users and makers of mobile, off-road, and construction equipment is to minimise operating and maintenance costs while maximising vehicle efficiency and durability, even in the worst conditions.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

UMBRAGROUP (Italy), NSK Ltd. (Japan), Moog Inc. (U.S.), Korta (Spain), August Steinmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SHUTON (Spain), Curtiss-Wright (U.S.), TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD (Japan), KURODA Precision Industries (Japan), THK CO., LTD. (Japan), and others.

