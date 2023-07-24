LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via IBN — Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) ( OTC Pink:BOTY ) announced today they have received the viewership numbers for their first ever event on Tubi. Debuting on May 23, LFC21: Naughty ‘n Nice received an incredible 1.4 million views in May and June.

“I was pretty optimistic our unique mix of MMA and wrestling would appeal to Tubi’s users,” CEO Shaun Donnelly says, “but 1.4 million views in just 5 weeks definitely exceeded my wildest expectations.”

Tubi has since added 12 more events as of July 1 and distributor Bruder Releasing Inc., who brokered the deal between Tubi and LFC, are reporting outstanding numbers across the board.

“Getting big numbers on a single event was great,” Donnelly says, “but of course the goal is to reach a huge audience with every event and it certainly looks like we’re doing that.”

Tubi is an over-the-top content platform and ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox. As of January 2023, the platform has 64 million monthly active users.

“We have been looking for a platform to carry our events for a very long time but I think the lingerie theme made some executives nervous,” Donnelly says. “Finally finding a home at Tubi is a game changer for us and will allow us to do more events than ever before. I’m extremely excited for a long and profitable relationship.”

Thirteen LFC events are currently available on Tubi which can be watched on-line or on most smart TV’s and Roku devices.

About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.

For more information please visit www.LFCfights.com

About Tubi

Tubi is an American over-the-top content platform and ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox Corporation since 2020. The service was launched on April 1, 2014, and is based in Los Angeles, California. In January 2021, Tubi reached 33 million monthly active users. As of January 2023, Tubi has 64 million monthly active users.

For more information please visit www.tubitv.com

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates” or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the Company’s ability to deliver the content as described in this press release, to generate revenue from the agreement described in this press release and to enter into distribution agreements with cable and satellite systems with sufficient viewership to generate revenue from the program.

The public filings of LFC may be accessed at the SEC’s Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. LFC cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, LFC does not undertake, and LFC specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

