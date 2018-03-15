Lingerie Fighting Championships Look Forward To An Event-Filled Year

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Via OTC PR Wire — Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTC Pink:BOTY) is optimistic 2018 will be their busiest year yet as the Company unveiled a schedule at the start of the year that includes four shows.

“We thought it was very important to lock up our dates early so our broadcasters had time to promote us and we could approach larger sponsors and venues,” LFC’s CEO Shaun Donnelly says.

The Company recently completed an ambitious financial re-structure that reduced the number of convertible debt holders from six to two. The two remaining convertible holders are committed to helping the Company succeed and have provided new funding the Company used to significantly reduce its debt and enabled it to file all necessary reports with the SEC to become current in its regulatory filings. As a result, Donnelly believes the company will not have to implement the proposed reverse split of their common stock that was previously disclosed in its Information Statement filed with the SEC on June 20, 2017.

“The company is in a better position than ever before to capitalize on our potential and our incredible popularity on-line,” Donnelly says. Earlier this year one of the LFC’s videos surpassed 10 million views (http://youtu.be/2B9z4erMXF8).

In the meantime, LFC is hard at work preparing for “LFC25: Showdown at Sam’s Town”. It will be the Company’s first show in Las Vegas since LFC20 took place at the Hard Rock Casino in 2015 and will feature 8 bouts including a title fight between challenger Roxy Michaels of Chicago and reigning champion Monica Garcia of Mexico.

“This has the potential to be our best show yet,” Donnelly says. “It’s a very TV-friendly venue and we’ve assembled a great line-up.”

Tickets to the March 16, 2018 event are available at TicketMaster and Sam’s Town at https://www.samstownlv.com/whats-new/events/lingerie-fighting-championship

About Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc.

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.

For more information please visit www.lingeriefc.com.

