Lingo Completes Third Phase of ICE Back-Office Integration Project

Integration optimizes operational performance and enables a solid platform for growth

Featured Image for Lingo Communications Featured Image for Lingo Communications

ATLANTA, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lingo Communications (“Lingo”) a leading global Cloud/UC, LD/TF, and managed service provider, today announced that it has completed the third phase of a four-phase project to integrate all its of customers into its ICE back-office platform. Lingo also announced the completion of several enhancements to the ICE platform that improves user functionality. The fourth and final phase of this key integration project will be completed in early Q1 ’22.

The ICE back-office platform is a best-in-class, fully integrated, billing, network management, workforce management and CRM software platform that was developed internally by Lingo (including its predecessor companies) over the past 20 years. It provides vital data and analytical tools that our back-office staff use to efficiently manage many aspects of our global business.

“Since we began the project to consolidate all Lingo customers into our ICE back-office system in Q1 ’21, we have been able to optimize our operational performance and significantly reduce our SG&A costs,” said Vincent M. Oddo, CEO of Lingo. “Our value-added approach to everything we do is evident in our relentless innovation and industry-leading optimization.”

The latest ICE enhancements recently implemented include the following: enhanced PCI compliance in our Dealer Portal; expanded ability to export large customer invoices; and the addition of tax-exempt GUI functionality.

“Lingo’s internal software development capabilities complement our large North American Cloud/UC, LD/TF and Fiber networks. This enables our staff, business customers and sales partners to have a full suite of management and analytical tools right at their fingertips. Additionally, since we are constantly enhancing our ICE back-office platform, our customers and sales partners have the peace of mind they need to focus on driving their business,” said Joseph Haines, VP Operations and Engineering at Lingo.

###

About Lingo

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC, LD/TF and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier, and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, broadband and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership, and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

Press Contact

Christopher Ramsey

VP Sales & Marketing

chris.ramsey@lingo.com

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment