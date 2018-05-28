Lingo Media Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

TORONTO, May 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lingo Media Corporation (TSX-V:LM) (OTC:LMDCF) (FSE:LIMA) (“Lingo Media” or the “Company”), a global provider of digital and print-based English Language Learning solutions, announces its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. All figures are reported in Canadian Dollars and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards unless otherwise noted.

“During the first quarter of 2018, we invested $257,434 in our digital content library and learning management system to position the Company for future growth. Due to longer than expected sales cycles, we did not generate significant revenue this past quarter,” said Khurram Qureshi, CFO of Lingo Media. “We believe we are on the right track with a very deep and active sales pipeline and it’s now a matter of contract conversions. In addition, the Company is pursuing various corporate development initiatives and M&A opportunities to unlock value for shareholders.”

Q1 2018 Operational Highlights

completed the development of a Learning Access Point (ELL LAP)

advanced the development of ELL Technologies’ online Spanish course

continued to market and sell, English For Success, a series of lessons and activities derived from ELL Library as a premium solution for governments and educational institutions

Subsequent Events

completed the first installation of the ELL LAP under the strategic alliance with HP Inc. at the Universidad Autonoma de Chiapas in Mexico

closed sales contracts with Gale, a part of Cengage Learning, with universities in Thailand & Japan, expanding the Company’s reach into Asia

closed sales contract with the municipality of Floridablanca in Colombia, secured through the distribution partnership with E-Training SAS

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

First Quarter Ended March 31st 2018 2017 Revenue $ 80,355 $ 597,977 Operating expenses 349,085 269,618 Development costs 257,434 – Income before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes (526,164 ) 328,359 Amortization, share-based payments, and depreciation 25,061 295,661 Finance charges, taxes, foreign exchange (7,132 ) 28,753 Total expenses 624,448 594,032 Net profit (544,093 ) 3,945 Total comprehensive income (544,311 ) 3,727 Earnings per share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.00

Revenue for the period ended March 31, 2018 totalled $80,355 as compared to $597,977 in 2017 due to extended sales cycles

Operating expenses for the period ended March 31, 2018 totalled $349,085 compared to $269,618 in 2017

Development costs for the period ended March 31, 2018 totalled $257,434 compared to $nil in 2017 as the company previously capitalized all development costs as intangible assets

Net loss for the period ended March 31, 2018 was $544,093 or $(0.02) per share (basic) based on 35.5 million weighted average number of common shares as compared to net profit of $3,945 for the same period 2017 or $0.00 per share (basic) based on 35.5 million weighted average number of common shares

Loss before amortization, share-based payments, depreciation, finance charges and taxes were $526,164 for Q1-2018 compared to income of $328,359 for Q1-2017

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and Management Discussion & Analysis are available at www.sedar.com.

About Lingo Media

Lingo Media is a global provider of best-in-class digital and print-based English language learning solutions that are ‘Changing the way the world learns English’.

Developed for learners of English at every level, Lingo Media’s ELL Technologies products combine a vast content library with proprietary technology. ELL Technologies’ intuitive dashboards enable students to track and manage their progress, and allow teachers to organize and interact with students, providing ongoing support. Lingo Media’s Lingo Learning division is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China.

Lingo Media’s product and program are marketed through established sales channels to key education, government and business organizations in Latin America and China and continues to extend its global reach and expand its product offerings.

