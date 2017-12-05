Link Reservations Provides Cyrptolus.com Update

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Link Reservations, Inc. (OTC PINK: LRSV), a cyber security focused development company, is pleased to provide an update on its cryptocurrency platform, www.cryptolus.com .

The Company recently launched Cryptolus.com and continues its enhancement. Newly added functionality and educational elements are under development and testing to further the platform’s ease of use; structure strengthening continues. The Company expects these to enhancements to aid in rapidly increasing the platform’s user base and ability capture a larger share of this burgeoning market.

Market predictions indicate a potential for substantial increase in bitcoin prices. For example, on CNBC’s Fast Money, a cryptocurrency hedge fund manager stated that bitcoin could each $40,000 by the end of 2018. With this possible striking growth, the Company is eagerly finalizing the platform’s new version for late January 2018 release, enabling its plan for fast-tracked growth.

About Cryptolus.com and Link Reservations, Inc.

The Cryptolus.com platform is an innovative technology providing easy access for new investors in the cryptocurrency market through its easy to use platforms for buying and selling cryptocurrencies, as well as educational support for novice and experienced traders. The new platform is at www.cryptolus.com

Link Reservations, Inc. has focused on providing secure and safe credit card reservation transactions for the travel industry and is expanding its operations into high impact new technologies. www.linkreservationsinc.com .

CONTACT: Link Reservations, Inc. Investor Relations [email protected]