Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / LINK Staffing to continue operations in Texas market

LINK Staffing to continue operations in Texas market

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LINK Staffing Services announced today the completed sale of its nationwide franchise system to HireQuest, Inc.

LINK Staffing, headquartered in Houston, will continue to provide talent recruitment and hiring solutions for small businesses, mid-market companies, large enterprises, and national corporations from its 4 Texas locations.

LINK Staffing is committed to future growth under the leadership of executives Kathryn Mujezinovic and Michelle Bearden, both members of the founding family. “LINK’s proven methods were the building blocks of success for all LINK Staffing locations. Building relationships with these processes, in tandem with our core values, allowed our Houston-based family company to grow exponentially over the past 40 years,” says Mujezinovic. “LINK is committed to continuing to provide the quality services and top talent solutions that achieve our mission: ‘To get each client to be our advocate.’”

LINK is strategically positioned to accelerate growth over time and will continue to specialize in employment services for the light industrial, manufacturing, skilled trades, professional, and administrative sectors.

To learn more about LINK Staffing Services for Texas and nationwide employers, click here.

CONTACT: Contact

Kathryn Mujezinovic

Vice President

LINK Staffing Services

Houston, TX/Irving, TX

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.