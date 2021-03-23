LINK Staffing to continue operations in Texas market

HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LINK Staffing Services announced today the completed sale of its nationwide franchise system to HireQuest, Inc.

LINK Staffing, headquartered in Houston, will continue to provide talent recruitment and hiring solutions for small businesses, mid-market companies, large enterprises, and national corporations from its 4 Texas locations.

LINK Staffing is committed to future growth under the leadership of executives Kathryn Mujezinovic and Michelle Bearden, both members of the founding family. “LINK’s proven methods were the building blocks of success for all LINK Staffing locations. Building relationships with these processes, in tandem with our core values, allowed our Houston-based family company to grow exponentially over the past 40 years,” says Mujezinovic. “LINK is committed to continuing to provide the quality services and top talent solutions that achieve our mission: ‘To get each client to be our advocate.’”

LINK is strategically positioned to accelerate growth over time and will continue to specialize in employment services for the light industrial, manufacturing, skilled trades, professional, and administrative sectors.

CONTACT: Contact Kathryn Mujezinovic Vice President LINK Staffing Services Houston, TX/Irving, TX [email protected]