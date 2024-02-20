New York, NY, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Linkbest ( https://www.linkbest.com/ ), a leading comprehensive technical supported affiliate marketing company, proudly announces its 15 years of experience in the industry, solidifying its position as a trusted and reliable partner for businesses worldwide.

“How can advertisers and publishers be linked in the best way through Linkbest’s technological capabilities?” This effort was supported by the unwavering dedication of their 24/7 professional BI strategy team, which is always ready to monitor real-time data, solve problems, and mitigate risks for clients.

Linkbest’s flexible publisher dashboard and payment system attract an extensive collection of top-tier publishers by offering dynamic, customizable financial solutions. Through data-driven analysis of audience behaviors, Linkbest delivers targeted advertising and monetization strategies, boosting revenue opportunities for publishers.

“Our objective is to integrate global high-quality publisher resources and utilize them effectively and strategically to address our advertiser clients’ challenges, ” said Zoey Wang, director of partnership development of Linkbest .com . “Leveraging technical enhancements, including sophisticated data analytics and user-friendly dashboard infrastructure, we guarantee optimal revenue generation for both publishers and advertisers, fostering a harmonious and mutually beneficial partnership that results in a win-win outcome. ”

For Linkbest’s advertising partners, the platform revolutionizes the user experience by providing advanced tools for tracking the effectiveness of marketing activities, aligning publishers with specific performance requirements, offering multi-dimensional intelligent e-commerce data analysis, and ensuring secure and flexible commission structures along with versatile payment options to its international clientele.

Linkbest’s commitment to transparency, innovation, and client success has established it as a trusted partner in affiliate marketing. A top e-commerce brand lauds its enduring partnership with Linkbest, emphasizing that “100% transparency through real-time promotional data monitoring is key to our mutual trust.” Linkbest boasts outstanding integration partnerships across diverse sectors, including leading global flight and hotel companies, the number one electronic accessories brand, and numerous other elite global brands and organizations.

With trust from its partnered publishers and advertisers, Linkbest’s “Stepping onto the Runway” campaign last winter, in collaboration with world-class luxury brands, united content creators globally to enhance consumer engagement through their influence in the electronic market. The campaign generated significant traffic, with 58% from the US, 16% from the EU, and 14% from the UK, showcasing its global reach. It notably boosted a top French luxury leather goods brand’s sales by 92% MoM and increased new customer rates by 23%. Additionally, Linkbest ran targeted sub-campaigns for brands with specific promotional needs, notably increasing a French luxury brand’s US market sales by 128% MoM through strategic social media and advertising efforts.