LinkedIn Live: Future of Work Enabled with Microsoft Teams by System Soft Technologies

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

Save the date for this interactive, Q&A LinkedIn Live episode for business and IT leaders to reinvent a sustainable hybrid workplace model, increasing employee performance, reducing fatigue and attracting and retaining talent during a pandemic

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a LinkedIn Live streaming event at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 26, 2021. This LinkedIn Live episode—”Ask an Expert: The Future of Work Enabled with Microsoft Teams”—will address the many challenges encountered when business and IT leaders rethink an adaptable, remote, hybrid workplace model, which safeguards the health of their organization’s employees and promotes team collaboration, while advocating for more successful, on-demand business outcomes.

Whitney Church, Modern Workplace Solutions Architect, and Hank Lea, Marketing Manager, both at System Soft, will share how company culture does not depend on an employee’s location, but on management focusing on the human dimension of work and the employee experience. They will also engage in key advantages business and IT leaders must consider when managing a hybrid model and how using collaboration tools, such as Microsoft Teams, are gaining momentum to drive efficiency.

This Ask an Expert episode will examine best practices and ideas, which advance collaboration, continuity, flexibility and innovation across an organization within a hybrid model. Furthermore, it will dive deeper into the benefits and challenges an organization can experience when deploying and setting up a Microsoft Teams environment.

To attend “Ask an Expert: The Future of Work Enabled with Microsoft Teams,” click on the event page link here.

What: Ask an Expert: The Future of Work Enabled with Microsoft Teams
Experts: Whitney Church, Modern Workplace Solutions Architect, and Hank Lea, Marketing Manager, both at System Soft Technologies
When: 11 a.m. ET, Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Where: Join the LinkedIn Live event here.

About System Soft Technologies
System Soft Technologies is a $136 million, privately held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. System Soft broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions. System Soft expertly combines the right people, processes and technologies, enabling its clients to maximize business value, operational efficiencies and software developer talent through the digital strategies driving today’s businesses to grow. System Soft also incubates new technologies, including two major data analytics startups, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, respectively, next-generation cybersecurity and fintech innovators. Learn more about System Soft Technologies, Elysium Analytics and Delphian Trading, or connect, follow and like us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. For industry news, trends and updates, read our blog.

CONTACT: Media Contact
Andrea Thomas
System Soft Technologies
[email protected]
+1 727 723 0801 x337

