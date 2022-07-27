LINNER Launches LINNER NOVA, An Antibacterial Hearing Aids with the Unprecedented Features

Marked as the groundbreaking hearing aids design amped with unique innovation

NEW YORK CITY, NY, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The highly-expected LINNER NOVA is officially coming out in 2022. This latest Bluetooth hearing aids device is designed for people that have moderate to severe hearing loss. Unlike conventional hearing aids products, LINNER NOVA allows users to easily perform self-fitting tests at home through the LINNER HA APP. With medical-grade antibacterial eartips and built-in UV germicidal light, LINNER has made it a total game changer in the hearing aids industry.

“We’re the first in history that have added the concept of antibacterial into product design. At the same time, we’ve preserved the general functionality of any Bluetooth device such as listening to the music, hands-free phone calls and even TV streaming,” the company announced.

The use of antibacterial eartips effectively solves the problem of bacterial infection caused by the rise in temperature and humidity due to the sealed space in the ear canal after wearing hearing aids for a long time. And the built-in UV-C lamp sterilization in the charging case ensures the ear tips are clean and spotless every time used.

“We have tested in a licensed lab, our antibacterial ear tips could suppress up to 99.93% bacteria after 24 hours, and the UV-C lamps could kill most bacteria within 1 minute,” said Bond, the founder of LINNER.

LINNER NOVA also comes with a wireless adapter that directly transmits the TV sounds to the device, creating a more clean and immersive TV experience for the users. NOVA could also work as a remote microphone by simply placing it where the user wants to hear from up to 33ft away. And the sound will be reproduced in the hearing aids.

Equipped with two high performance microphones on each side, LINNER NOVA uses a beamforming algorithm that accurately identifies the direction of the target sound and analyzes sound characteristics including frequency, energy, and spectrum. The unwanted sounds will be suppressed while the wanted sounds are amplified to ensure that the users hear the sounds they want.

“New hearing aids have become a trend. The market share of traditional hearing aids has a clear tendency to decline. Compared with competitors, our products are doing better in the core function of hearing aids such as higher hearing enhancement, feedback suppression and noise reduction. Our team also came up with features that meet specific needs in the user’s daily life at the same time,” Bond shared.

Designed to be user-friendly, consumers can now perform the self-fitting test at home through LINNER HA APP. They will only need to follow the prompts on the page and choose whether they’ve heard the sound or not. The rest of the operation is automatically completed within approximately 5 minutes. The app then generates an audiogram that visualizes the degree of hearing loss and integrates the results into the device to wrap up the fitting process. Additional features include real-time battery monitor, stereo volume controller, and switching modes which basically cover most of the consumers’ daily use scenarios.

Founded in California in 2016, LINNER established its signature technology with more than two million LINNER noise canceling earbuds sold worldwide. LINNER derives from the word “listener” and the philosophy that LINNER is committed to providing a better hearing experience through innovative technologies such as advanced noise cancellation, directional voice pick-up, and beam-forming algorithms. User experience has always been the most crucial element in the introduction of LINNER’s products.

