Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / LINQ Acquires Colyar Technology Solutions

LINQ Acquires Colyar Technology Solutions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Former CEO Greg Baker to Become President and General Manager of Colyar and LINQ Nutrition

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EMS LINQ INC (LINQ), a complete and integrated administrative software solution for K-12 schools and districts, announced it has acquired Colyar Technology Solutions, an Arizona-based school nutrition management software provider. The partnership brings together industry leading solutions that empower schools and state agencies to streamline the management of their child nutrition programs.

Greg Baker served as CEO for Colyar since 2018, and has now taken the role of President and General Manager of the Colyar business unit and LINQ Nutrition. In this role, Baker will focus on further developing both product lines to help school districts manage their meals programs efficiently while identifying ways to increase efficiencies between districts and their respective state agencies.

“For nearly 25 years, Colyar has provided an industry-leading platform to help our customers in nearly 40 state agencies successfully manage their child nutrition programs,” Baker said. “I’m thrilled that this partnership will combine the strengths of the software solutions built by LINQ and Colyar to create one of the most powerful school nutrition management platforms on the market.”

Krista Endsley, CEO of LINQ, said the two companies bring together powerful solutions that will meet the needs of K-12 school districts for years to come.

“I’m delighted that Colyar and LINQ synergize in many ways, but most importantly our companies are driven by a commitment to delivering a first-in-class solution for K-12 school districts across the U.S. Bringing the two companies together was an easy decision to make,” Endsley said. “We’ve perfected our product over the past 30 years at LINQ, and this merger is a fantastic opportunity to provide K-12 school districts with the innovative software solutions they need now and into the future.”

With Colyar, LINQ will create more efficiencies between districts and states across the nation, with an emphasis on program integrity, while further streamlining child nutrition program operations. LINQ serves more than 2,700 districts and over 26,000 schools in 48 states. This acquisition expands the company’s growing presence across the U.S.

About Colyar Technology Solutions:
Colyar Technology Solutions is a full-service consulting firm that specializes in the design, development, and implementation of Child Nutrition, Food Distribution, and Compliance management software.

About LINQ:
LINQ is the first company to deliver a full suite of integrated solutions, including analytics, to help K-12 school districts better manage their operations. LINQ’s platform includes solutions for finance & human resources, nutrition management, digital payments, school and district websites, custom forms including student registration, and document management. LINQ has been serving the K-12 community for over 30 years.

David Lewis
LINQ
1-800-541-8999
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.