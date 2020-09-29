LINQ Acquires Colyar Technology Solutions

Former CEO Greg Baker to Become President and General Manager of Colyar and LINQ Nutrition

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EMS LINQ INC (LINQ), a complete and integrated administrative software solution for K-12 schools and districts, announced it has acquired Colyar Technology Solutions, an Arizona-based school nutrition management software provider. The partnership brings together industry leading solutions that empower schools and state agencies to streamline the management of their child nutrition programs.

Greg Baker served as CEO for Colyar since 2018, and has now taken the role of President and General Manager of the Colyar business unit and LINQ Nutrition. In this role, Baker will focus on further developing both product lines to help school districts manage their meals programs efficiently while identifying ways to increase efficiencies between districts and their respective state agencies.

“For nearly 25 years, Colyar has provided an industry-leading platform to help our customers in nearly 40 state agencies successfully manage their child nutrition programs,” Baker said. “I’m thrilled that this partnership will combine the strengths of the software solutions built by LINQ and Colyar to create one of the most powerful school nutrition management platforms on the market.”

Krista Endsley, CEO of LINQ, said the two companies bring together powerful solutions that will meet the needs of K-12 school districts for years to come.

“I’m delighted that Colyar and LINQ synergize in many ways, but most importantly our companies are driven by a commitment to delivering a first-in-class solution for K-12 school districts across the U.S. Bringing the two companies together was an easy decision to make,” Endsley said. “We’ve perfected our product over the past 30 years at LINQ, and this merger is a fantastic opportunity to provide K-12 school districts with the innovative software solutions they need now and into the future.”

With Colyar, LINQ will create more efficiencies between districts and states across the nation, with an emphasis on program integrity, while further streamlining child nutrition program operations. LINQ serves more than 2,700 districts and over 26,000 schools in 48 states. This acquisition expands the company’s growing presence across the U.S.

About Colyar Technology Solutions:

Colyar Technology Solutions is a full-service consulting firm that specializes in the design, development, and implementation of Child Nutrition, Food Distribution, and Compliance management software.

About LINQ:

LINQ is the first company to deliver a full suite of integrated solutions, including analytics, to help K-12 school districts better manage their operations. LINQ’s platform includes solutions for finance & human resources, nutrition management, digital payments, school and district websites, custom forms including student registration, and document management. LINQ has been serving the K-12 community for over 30 years.

David Lewis

LINQ

1-800-541-8999

[email protected]