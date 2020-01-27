LionDesk Adds Another MLS Partnership Increasing Reach To Over 200,000 Agents

Breaking News
REcolorado chooses LionDesk as a subscriber benefit for their 25,000 subscribers

San Diego, CA, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LionDesk, one of the world’s most innovative CRM, Marketing and Transaction Management platforms starts the year strong by adding REcolorado MLS, the largest MLS in Colorado with over 25,000 members, to its already impressive list of partnerships.  

REcolorado becomes the latest in a growing wave to adopt LionDesk as the CRM subscriber benefit of choice for MLS organizations including; California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) , Michigan’s RealComp, Greater San Diego Association of Realtors® (SDAR), Bay Area’s Contra Costa Association of Realtors® (CCAR), Bay East Association of Realtors (BEAR), Alaska MLS, and Rhode Island Association of Realtors (RIAR). 

“Bringing on LionDesk as a CRM partner was an easy choice given the reputation they hold in the industry and the tremendous value that our subscribers gain by integrating LionDesk into their daily routine,” said Staci Wood, Vice President and Chief Product Officer of REcolorado.  

“The partnership with REcolorado gets us one step closer to our ultimate goal of helping every real estate agent across the nation simplify their customer relationship management to connect, communicate and close more clients, more often,” said David Anderson, Founder and CEO of LionDesk. 

REcolorado subscribers will receive the latest and greatest offering of LionDesk’s platform that has been completely enhanced to support faster, easier and more customizable actions. Known for delivering value beyond cost, LionDesk’s most popular features include ability to send and receive texts, video communication and Lead AssistTM AI that automatically nurtures leads via text for up to 12 months if unresponsive. 

About LionDesk   
LionDesk has been the CRM (customer relationship management) platform of choice for over 165,000 real estate and mortgage professionals.  Known for ease of use, affordability and customization, LionDesk leads the way in innovation with features such as video emailing, texting and an AI (artificial intelligence) lead follow up system.  To learn more visit www.LionDesk.com.  

About REcolorado 

Since 1984, REcolorado has been focused on providing the most accurate and up-to-date real estate information for professionals and consumers. REcolorado is the largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in Colorado with more than 25,000 professional subscribers who operate throughout the state. It is REALTOR® owned and serves Aurora Association of REALTORS®, Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®, Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS®, REALTORS® of Central Colorado, South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association, and Steamboat Springs Board of REALTORS®.  

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Marni Hale
Head of Marketing, LionDesk
[email protected]
