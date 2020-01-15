Breaking News
Home / Top News / LionDesk Founder and CEO, David Anderson, named to 2020 Swanepoel Power 200 report for Second Consecutive Year

LionDesk Founder and CEO, David Anderson, named to 2020 Swanepoel Power 200 report for Second Consecutive Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

Ranked #148 of the nation’s most influential and powerful real estate leaders

San Diego, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

David Anderson, LionDesk Founder and CEO, has been named to the 2020 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) report for the second consecutive year. Ranked #148, Anderson is part of an elite group of industry professionals who are recognized for their influence and leadership.  

In its seventh year of production, the SP200 report, ranks the most powerful leaders in the residential real estate industry.   

“It’s an honor to be recognized alongside so many people I respect and admire,” said David Anderson, LionDesk Founder & CEO.  “Our company continues to grow at a rapid pace which tells us that we’ve developed a product that our clients really love and recommend to their peers,” he added.  “I’m excited for the continuous improvements that our team is working on for our customers in 2020.” 

The report is published by T3 Sixty, a real estate research and management consultant firm, that uses rigorous methodology to rank leaders including analysis of more than 3,000 industry CEOs, executives and leaders. 

As stated on the SP200 website, “The SP200 team invests more than 400 hours analyzing hundreds of bios, annual reports and transaction and sales volume data. We send hundreds of requests for additional information, personally verifying announcements, stats and actions that took place over the past year. Then we spend several days in a room deliberating who, what and why.” 

About LionDesk 

LionDesk has been the CRM (customer relationship management) platform of choice for over 165,000 real estate and mortgage professionals.  Known for ease of use, affordability and customization, LionDesk leads the way in innovation with features such as video emailing, texting and an AI (artificial intelligence) lead follow up system. To learn more or request a free 30-day trial visit www.liondesk.com   

CONTACT: Marni Hale
Head of Marketing
[email protected]
LionDesk.com
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.