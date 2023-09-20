Harnessing unrivaled expertise and advanced tools, Lionpoint’s initiative sets new standards in comprehensive treasury solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lionpoint Group, a global consulting firm to the alternative investments industry, announced today the formal launch of its highly anticipated Treasury Practice. This strategic initiative is set to redefine treasury management solutions in the private markets, harnessing state-of-the-art tools and industry experience to deliver comprehensive treasury design and implementation capabilities.

Lionpoint’s Treasury Practice is helmed by seasoned industry veteran Danny Olds, who has been advising on the firm’s development of its treasury capabilities over the past 18 months. With 25 years of experience in front and middle office operations, Olds brings unrivaled technical and financial expertise to his new position as Lionpoint’s Treasury Practice Lead. He has directed treasury advisory and implementation engagements with more than a dozen Lionpoint clients.

“We are excited to introduce Lionpoint’s Treasury Practice to the market as it underscores our commitment to driving innovation across the broad range of financial consulting services,” said Jonathan M. Balkin, Lionpoint’s Founder and Executive Director. “The launch comes in response to the growing demand for innovative and comprehensive treasury solutions that address the challenges of today’s private equity operations. Danny’s exceptional subject matter expertise and years of experience leading investment operations and treasury functions ensure Lionpoint will continue to empower clients to navigate today’s complex financial landscape with confidence.”

As organizations face an increasingly volatile global market, efficient cash management, risk mitigation, and liquidity optimization have become paramount. Lionpoint’s Treasury Practice is uniquely positioned to cater to these needs, offering tailored strategies and technology solutions to drive financial excellence. Lionpoint’s first-to-market suite of treasury services includes:

Treasury Technology Implementation : Lionpoint’s experts will guide organizations through the seamless integration of state-of-the-art treasury management systems, enabling real-time visibility into cash positions, streamlined payment workflows, and robust risk management.

: Lionpoint’s experts will guide organizations through the seamless integration of state-of-the-art treasury management systems, enabling real-time visibility into cash positions, streamlined payment workflows, and robust risk management. Risk Management and Compliance : Leveraging deep industry insights, Lionpoint’s Treasury Practice will help businesses mitigate financial risks by designing and implementing effective risk management frameworks and ensuring compliance with ever-evolving regulations.

: Leveraging deep industry insights, Lionpoint’s Treasury Practice will help businesses mitigate financial risks by designing and implementing effective risk management frameworks and ensuring compliance with ever-evolving regulations. Cash Forecasting and Liquidity Management: Through advanced data analytics and forecasting methodologies, Lionpoint will assist companies in optimizing cash flow, enhancing liquidity management, and making informed investment decisions.

Through advanced data analytics and forecasting methodologies, Lionpoint will assist companies in optimizing cash flow, enhancing liquidity management, and making informed investment decisions. Fee Analysis and Negotiation: Lionpoint will focus on the financial services relationships of clients, identifying potential areas for cost optimization and leveraging its market insights to secure advantageous terms that align with the unique dynamics of the alternative investment landscape.

Lionpoint will focus on the financial services relationships of clients, identifying potential areas for cost optimization and leveraging its market insights to secure advantageous terms that align with the unique dynamics of the alternative investment landscape. Process Transformation: The Treasury Practice will aid organizations in reengineering their treasury processes, enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and maximizing returns on treasury investments.

The Treasury Practice will aid organizations in reengineering their treasury processes, enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and maximizing returns on treasury investments. Strategic Advisory Services: Lionpoint’s seasoned consultants will provide strategic guidance to treasury teams, helping them align their financial objectives with broader corporate goals.

“Having been deeply engaged in this space for over two decades, I am thrilled to join in the global launch of Lionpoint’s treasury practice,” said Olds. “Lionpoint has leveraged its best-in-class technologies and expertise to establish a stellar reputation for delivering transformative results for its clients. With this major initiative, we are extending Lionpoint’s undeniable footprint in the private markets to set new benchmarks in treasury management.”

For more information about Lionpoint’s Treasury Practice and its comprehensive range of services, please visit https://lionpointgroup.com/industries/treasury-consulting/ .

About Lionpoint

An Alpha FMC company, Lionpoint Group is a leading global consulting firm delivering operations transformation and technology enablement solutions to the alternative investments market. Our consultants have domain expertise across private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and private debt. Our core services include strategic advisory, operating model optimization, technology roadmap and solution selection, and systems integration to solve the complex operational and technology challenges across the front, middle, and back office.

Media Contact

Madison Thomas

mthomas@wearecsg.com