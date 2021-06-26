Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / LIONS CLUBS RESPOND TO WORLD HUNGER CRISIS BY DONATING MORE THAN 8.3 MILLION MEALS

LIONS CLUBS RESPOND TO WORLD HUNGER CRISIS BY DONATING MORE THAN 8.3 MILLION MEALS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Oak Brook, Ill., June 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To commemorate Lions Clubs International’s first virtual convention, Lions clubs around the world celebrated the best way they know how – through service. In May through June 2021, more than 4,700 Lions clubs from 110 countries participated in the Million Meal Challenge to help curb the global hunger crisis. Through the power of community and service, Lions provided more than 8.3 million meals, far surpassing their goal of one million meals served.

According to the United Nation’s 2020 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report, there are more than 690 million undernourished or hungry people in the world and an estimated 840 million people are forecasted to be hungry by 2030.

“We have seen how the global hunger and nutrition crisis bears upon our local communities and we believe that community improvement depends on the thriving of its members,” said Lions Clubs International President, Dr. Jung-Yul Choi. “Ensuring that community members have access to nutritious foods is a major focus for us and I am so proud of our Lions and Leos who have risen to the challenge to help impact this ongoing hunger crisis.”

Through hosting food drives, serving meals at homeless shelters, packing healthy lunches for school-aged children, and supporting local food banks, Lions and Leos in more than 200 countries and geographic areas around the world showed how many acts of kindness can add up to something spectacular.

For more information about our commitment to service and the Million Meal Challenge, visit lcicon.lionsclubs.org/million-meals.

About Lions Clubs International

Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. More than 1.4 million members in over 48,000 clubs are serving in 200 countries and geographic areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions have strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects, and we extend our service impact through the generous support of our Lions Clubs International Foundation. We are focused on supporting vision, the environment, childhood cancer, hunger, diabetes, and other pressing humanitarian needs to help address some of the biggest challenges facing humanity. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit lionsclubs.org.

###

CONTACT: Shauna Schuda
Lions Clubs International
(630) 272-8676
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.