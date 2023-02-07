Rise in consumer preference for natural and organic cosmetic and skin care products propels lip oil industry growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to a recent market report by Transparency Market Research, the global market for lip oil products is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. The global industry stood at US$ 573.1 Mn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 862.6 Mn by 2031. Demand for men’s products has increased in the past few years despite women being considered the primary and leading end-users of lip oil products. This is ascribed to increase in demand for lip darkening reduction, dry lips, and healing solutions among men. Furthermore, rise in demand for tinted or colored lip oil products that offer enhanced moisturizing is expected to propel market expansion in the next few years.

Lip Oil Market: Key Findings of Report

Increase in Demand for Chemical-free Products: Rise in concerns regarding the ill effects of chemicals found in common personal care and cosmetic products has increased demand for chemical-free products among consumers. Consumers are increasingly adopting products that consist natural and organic ingredients to negate the risk of any products that contain chemicals, which could have adverse effect on human skin or health. A large number of consumers are seeking effective organic lip care products that are free of harmful chemicals, such as sodium lauryl sulfate, phthalates, and parabens, as these chemicals could increase the risk of cancer, as well as numerous other skin disorders. Manufacturers are focusing on developing and launching new types of lip care and lip makeup products that feature organic ingredients and natural essential oils, such as jojoba oil, argan oil, almond oil, coconut oil, cocoa oil and butter, and shea butter.

Lip Oil Market: Growth Opportunities

Rise in focus on elevating aesthetic appearance by using advanced personal care products in both men and women bolsters market growth

Increase in influence of social media users or influencers working in ‘beauty’ domain accelerates market demand

Surge in spending on e-commerce websites, particularly by millennials, for personal care products propels industry growth

Lip Oil Market: Key Players

Leading players in the global market are e.l.f. Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Wet n Wild, Equalan Pharma, Burt’s Bees, The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Hermes, Cosmiko, Revolution Beauty, Boohoo Group plc, and Nicka K New York. The global industry for lip oil products is marginally fragmented, with the presence of small number of large-sized manufacturers and companies. Key players are focused on increasing R&D budgets for development of innovative and organic lip oil products.

Several players are engaged in launching new products to strengthen portfolio of lip gloss solutions. Merger & acquisition and new product launches are the other notable strategies adopted by key players. Additionally, leading manufacturers are offering new types of packaging solution that are user-friendly, while maintaining the goal of sustainable packaging and production.

Lip Oil Market: Regional Growth Assessment

North America is expected to account for leading market share in the near future owing to increase in demand for animal cruelty-free, as well as vegan cosmetic, beauty, and personal care products among the population. Furthermore, rise in the legalization of cannabis use in several states in the U.S. is anticipated to bolster market growth. Europe is anticipated to emerge as the second largest market for lip oil products during the forecast period.

Lip Oil Market: Segmentation

Lip Oil Market, by Style

Roller

Brush

Pen

Lip Oil Market, by Finish Type

Color

Colorless

Lip Oil Market, by Package Size

Up to 5 ML

5 ML to 10 ML

Above 10 ML

Lip Oil Market, by Price

Up to US$ 10

US$ 11 to US$ 20

Above US$ 20

Lip Oil Market, by Application

Cracked Lips

Dry Lips

Healing

Lip Darkening Reduction

Others (lip nourishment, sun protection, etc.)

Lip Oil Market, by End-user

Men

Women

Lip Oil Market, by Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Others (independent retailers, etc.)



Lip Oil Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

