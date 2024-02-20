Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Chancellor will discuss hemorrhagic cystitis and the company’s lead candidate, LP-10

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., (Nasdaq: LIPO) (“Lipella,” “our,” “us” or the “Company”), a pioneering, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced today that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Chancellor will present at the PropThink Digital Investor Conference’s key opinion leader (KOL) discussion on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 2 PM ET. Dr. Chancellor’s presentation will be titled: “Urologist Talks Bladder Cancer and Lasting Side Effects”.

PropThink is a leading online destination for investors seeking insights on publicly-traded, emerging growth companies in the healthcare sector.

Webinar Information : Date: Friday, February 23, 2024 Time: 2:00 pm Eastern Time Register Here: Urologist Talks Bladder Cancer & Lasting Side Effects Presenters: Dr. Michael Chancellor, CMO, Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deniel Mero, Editor PropThink Conferences (Moderator)

Topic to include:

the urology community’s view on the surge of interest in bladder cancer.

the potential of therapies in late-stage development to replace existing, toxic standards of care.

why hemorrhagic cystitis (HC) is a large, overlooked opportunity and where existing treatments stand.

the promise of using tacrolimus as treatment for HC.

Lipella’s expectations for its planned Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating tacrolimus as a treatment for HC.

Following the presentation, investors will have an opportunity to ask relevant questions through an interactive Q&A portal. The webcast link will also be posted on the Investors section of Lipella’s company website , and archived following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About LP-10

LP-10 is a liposomal tacrolimus formulation for intravesical administration to treat hemorrhagic cystitis (HC). LP-10 has been evaluated in a multi-center Phase 2a dose escalation trial of 13 subjects with moderate to severe refractory HC. Positive top line results demonstrated safety and efficacy, short duration of systemic uptake of LP-10, and a dose response including decreased hematuria, decreased cystoscopic bleeding and ulceration sites, and improved urinary symptoms in patients. Lipella has been granted Orphan Disease Designation by the FDA for LP-10 in the treatment of moderate to severe hemorrhagic cystitis.

About Hemorrhagic Cystitis

Hemorrhagic cystitis (HC), a severe yet rare condition often triggered by pelvic radiation therapy and specific chemotherapies, is characterized by gross hematuria and currently lacks approved drug treatment. Lipella’s LP-10 stands at the forefront of addressing this unmet medical need.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Additionally, Lipella maintains a therapeutic focus on diseases with significant, unaddressed morbidity and mortality where no approved drug therapy currently exists. Lipella completed its initial public offering in December 2022. For more information, please visit www.lipella.com or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding, among other things, our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, clinical trials, regulatory approvals, pipeline and opportunities, sources of growth, successful implementation of our proprietary technology, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “continue,” “would,” “should,” “potential,” “target,” “goal,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “expects,” “projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and financial trends that we believe may affect among other things, market and other conditions, our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. There are risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, risks related to the effective application of the use of proceeds from the private placement, general capital market risks, regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and other factors. Any forward-looking statement made by us is based upon the reasonable judgment of our management at the time such statement is made and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. In addition, the information contained in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company has no obligation to update such information, including in the event that such information becomes inaccurate. You should not construe the contents of this press release as legal, tax and financial advisors as to legal and related matters concerning the matters described herein.

CONTACT

Dr. Jonathan Kaufman, CEO

Lipella Pharmaceuticals

[email protected]

1-412-894-1853

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

[email protected]