The sales of liposomal doxorubicin drugs are rising due to the change in the working population’s sedentary lifestyles and stressful schedules, which is increasing the frequency of these diseases and favorably boosting the liposomal doxorubicin market growth.

NEWARK, Del, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The liposomal doxorubicin market is estimated to be worth USD 1,281.3 Million in 2024 and is projected to be valued at USD 2,367.5 Million in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a growth rate of 6.3%. The increasing prevalence of diverse cancer types, such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and Kaposi’s sarcoma, is a key factor driving the demand for potent chemotherapy medications like liposomal doxorubicin.

The anticipated growth in the sales of liposomal doxorubicin is influenced by pivotal factors, including the contemporary lifestyle characterized by fast-paced routines and unhealthy dietary habits, leading to a spectrum of health concerns over the forecasted period. Anticipated drivers set to propel the expansion of the liposomal doxorubicin market include the growing utilization of chemotherapy treatments, heightened demand for targeted therapy drugs, and augmented investments by private firms dedicated to addressing this specific application.

The formulation of liposomal doxorubicin, encapsulating the drug within liposomes, is designed to revolutionize drug delivery. Progress in drug delivery technologies plays a pivotal role in augmenting the drug’s effectiveness, minimizing adverse effects, and ultimately improving overall patient outcomes. Regulatory approvals for the use of liposomal doxorubicin in various cancer indications can significantly influence market growth. Expanding the approved indications broadens the potential patient population.

Request a Sample PDF of This Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14706

Over the projected period, the liposomal doxorubicin market is poised for new growth opportunities driven by innovations and research and development endeavours. The anticipated expansion of healthcare infrastructure is projected to be a significant catalyst, fostering increased demand for liposomal doxorubicin in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Liposomal Doxorubicin Market:

From 2019 to 2023, the liposomal doxorubicin market was valued at a CAGR of 4.8%

Based on Type, the branded segment is expected to account for a share of 87.4% in 2023.

in 2023. Global liposomal doxorubicin demand in the United States is predicted to account for a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.

through 2034. In the United Kingdom, the liposomal doxorubicin industry is expected to account for a CAGR of 6.4% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. Germany is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 7.0% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. By 2034, the liposomal doxorubicin market in Canada is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

“The increasing demand for advanced and targeted chemotherapy options, particularly in the treatment of various cancers are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period,” says a Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Which Segment is likely to Lead the Liposomal Doxorubicin Market by Application?

By application, the liver cancer segment consumes most of the liposomal doxorubicin market, which thrives on a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2032. Factors driving the high sales of this segment are the greater easy availability, high use of the drug in the treatment of liver cancer, high success rate, and rising effective use.

Liver cancer is also a growing cancer type among men and women, increasing the high health effects. Liposomal doxorubicin helps in the treatment and allows doctors to have better control over its quantity.

Liposomal Doxorubicin Market Competitive landscape:

The competitive dynamics within the liposomal doxorubicin market, situated in the pharmaceutical industry, are characterized by constant evolution and significant capital investments. Companies actively engage in collaborations and mergers, reinforcing their market presence, broadening distribution channels, and expanding manufacturing capabilities.

GlaxoSmithKline plc is involved in the research and development of a variety of drugs, including those in the oncology space. GSK’s participation in the liposomal doxorubicin market reflects its commitment to advancing treatment options for cancer patients.

Sanofi is a global pharmaceutical company involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of various healthcare products. In the oncology sector, Sanofi may contribute to the liposomal doxorubicin market with a focus on therapeutic innovations.

Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global liposomal doxorubicin market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics between 2024 and 2034.

To understand opportunities in the liposomal doxorubicin market, the report is segmented based on type (Branded, Generic) By Application (Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, AIDS-related Kaposi’s Sarcoma, Multiple Myeloma, Other Solid Tumors) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Mail-Order Pharmacies) Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa).

Purchase The Full Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14706

What are the Key Dynamics Governing the Growth of the Liposomal Doxorubicin Market?

The demand for liposomal doxorubicin is high as it is a medicine used to treat cancer, Kaposi Sarcoma, and a variety of other diseases. The global liposomal doxorubicin market share is expected to grow due to rising cancer incidence, the development of technologically sophisticated drug delivery methods, increased patient awareness, and rising disposable incomes.

Following the failure of prior systemic chemotherapy for ovarian cancer and AIDS-related Kaposi’s sarcoma, the sales of liposomal doxorubicin are expected to rise dramatically. Another factor driving the demand for liposomal doxorubicin is the rising number of cases of hepatocellular carcinoma and rising survival rates.

The liposomal doxorubicin market size is growing as people become more aware of the various cancer treatment options available. Innovations enable site-specific drug delivery and regulated drug release in the body.

Other factors expected to fuel the sales of liposomal doxorubicin include considerable improvements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing economies, as well as extensive research and development (R&D) initiatives in the field of oncology.

The FDA approved a generic version of liposomal doxorubicin formulation for second-line treatment of ovarian cancer and chemotherapy routine for various cancers to address the lack of branded liposomal doxorubicin, such as Doxil or Caelyx. This factor had a significant impact on the sales of liposomal doxorubicin.

In addition, in the USA, which is the largest market for liposomal doxorubicin formulation, the import of the medicine was permitted under exercise enforcement discretion. The rising demand for liposomal doxorubicin has resulted in a significant increase in the importation of doxorubicin HCl liposome injections, which is projected to propel the liposomal doxorubicin market size forward

Key players operating in the Liposomal Doxorubicin Market are:

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Cipla Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sigma-Aldrich Co.

SRS Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Liposomal Doxorubicin Market – Key Segments

By Type:

Branded

Generic

By Application:

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

AIDS-related Kaposi’s Sarcoma

Multiple Myeloma

Other Solid Tumors

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Mail-Order Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Report Preview! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/liposomal-doxorubicin-market

Authored by:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Have a Look at the Latest Report from the Healthcare Domain:

The luciferase assay market is poised to embark on an impressive growth trajectory, with a promising CAGR of 7.00%. Distinguished industry experts have forecasted that by the year 2034

The point of care blood testing devices market is forecasted to be valued at US$ 49,973.6 million by 2032, up from US$ 15,362.4 million in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

The North America, Europe & Asia Pacific legal cannabis market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 18.42 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a moderate CAGR of 25.3% by 2022 to 2032.

The global throat sprays market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 484.0 million in 2023. Sales of throat sprays are expected to gain traction at a 2.1% CAGR over the forecast period, with the market size reaching US$ 598.3 million by 2033.

The global hemostasis products market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 1.58 billion in 2023 and is predicted to surpass a valuation of US$ 2.65 billion by 2033. The market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.3%

The global monoclonal antibodies market was valued at US$ 186 Billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2032.

The dental practice management software market size is projected to be valued at US$ 2.54 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 6.74 billion by 2033.

The global teeth whitening pens market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 501.5 Million by the end of the year 2022, and further expand at a CAGR rate of 4.8% to reach a valuation of US$ 830.9 Million by the year 2033.

The global synchrotron instrumentation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 1.05 Billion in 2023 to US$ 1.80 Billion by 2033.

The therapeutic hair oil market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3,769.6 million in 2024 and US$ 5,692.4 million in 2034. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube