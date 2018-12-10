Breaking News
Home / Top News / Liquid Applied Membrane – $34+ Billion Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)

Liquid Applied Membrane – $34+ Billion Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Liquid Applied Membrane – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to this report, the Global Liquid Applied Membrane market accounted for $16.90 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $34.06 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Surge in residential housing projects, growing demand for energy-efficient buildings, severe building regulations and cost-effective construction are some of the key factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of polyurethane based products and stringent government regulations are hampering the market growth.

By End User, commercial segment is expected to witness a significant growth which can be attributed to increase in a number of small & medium business enterprises globally.

By Geography, Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness a substantial growth. The growth prospects of the region can be primarily credited to the improved attention towards water and wastewater management as urban settings rise in the number and population density. Additionally, industrialization continues to remain a profitable prospect and infrastructure development projects continue to gain increased funds in several emerging economies in the region.

Some of the key players in the market are BASF, Saint-Gobain, Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Carlisle Companies, Johns Manville, IKO Industries, Ltd., Henry Company, SOPREMA Group, Kemper System America, Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. Kg, Fosroc and GCP Applied Technologies.

What the report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
  • Market share analysis of the top industry players
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cementitious Membranes
5.3 Bituminous Membranes
5.4 Elastomeric Membranes
5.4.1 Polyurethane Membranes
5.4.2 Acrylic Membranes
5.4.3 Other Elastomeric Membranes
5.4.3.1 Polyurethane
5.4.3.2 Poly(Methyl methacrylate)
5.4.3.3 Polyurea

6 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Underground Construction
6.2.1 Tanks, Reservoirs, and Swimming Pools
6.2.2 Pipes, Tunnels, and Drainage Systems
6.2.3 Other Underground Structures
6.3 Roofing
6.3.1 Flat Roofing
6.3.2 Steep Sloped Roofing
6.3.2.1 Mansard Roofing
6.3.2.2 Low Sloped Roofing
6.3.2.3 High Sloped Roofing
6.4 Walls
6.4.1 Interior Side
6.4.2 Exterior Side
6.5 Others Applications
6.5.1 Bridge Decks
6.5.2 Floors
6.5.3 Landfills
6.5.4 Building Structures

7 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Public Infrastructure
7.3 Residential Construction
7.4 Commercial Construction
7.5 Industrial

8 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling
10.1 BASF
10.2 Saint-Gobain
10.3 Sika AG
10.4 The Dow Chemical Company
10.5 Carlisle Companies
10.6 Johns Manville
10.7 IKO Industries, Ltd.
10.8 Henry Company
10.9 SOPREMA Group
10.10 Kemper System America
10.11 Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG
10.12 Fosroc
10.13 GCP Applied Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z34wfq/liquid_applied?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: 
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Chemical Engineering
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.