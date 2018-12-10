Liquid Applied Membrane – $34+ Billion Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Liquid Applied Membrane – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

According to this report, the Global Liquid Applied Membrane market accounted for $16.90 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $34.06 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Surge in residential housing projects, growing demand for energy-efficient buildings, severe building regulations and cost-effective construction are some of the key factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of polyurethane based products and stringent government regulations are hampering the market growth.

By End User, commercial segment is expected to witness a significant growth which can be attributed to increase in a number of small & medium business enterprises globally.

By Geography, Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness a substantial growth. The growth prospects of the region can be primarily credited to the improved attention towards water and wastewater management as urban settings rise in the number and population density. Additionally, industrialization continues to remain a profitable prospect and infrastructure development projects continue to gain increased funds in several emerging economies in the region.

Some of the key players in the market are BASF, Saint-Gobain, Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Carlisle Companies, Johns Manville, IKO Industries, Ltd., Henry Company, SOPREMA Group, Kemper System America, Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. Kg, Fosroc and GCP Applied Technologies.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cementitious Membranes

5.3 Bituminous Membranes

5.4 Elastomeric Membranes

5.4.1 Polyurethane Membranes

5.4.2 Acrylic Membranes

5.4.3 Other Elastomeric Membranes

5.4.3.1 Polyurethane

5.4.3.2 Poly(Methyl methacrylate)

5.4.3.3 Polyurea

6 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Underground Construction

6.2.1 Tanks, Reservoirs, and Swimming Pools

6.2.2 Pipes, Tunnels, and Drainage Systems

6.2.3 Other Underground Structures

6.3 Roofing

6.3.1 Flat Roofing

6.3.2 Steep Sloped Roofing

6.3.2.1 Mansard Roofing

6.3.2.2 Low Sloped Roofing

6.3.2.3 High Sloped Roofing

6.4 Walls

6.4.1 Interior Side

6.4.2 Exterior Side

6.5 Others Applications

6.5.1 Bridge Decks

6.5.2 Floors

6.5.3 Landfills

6.5.4 Building Structures

7 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Public Infrastructure

7.3 Residential Construction

7.4 Commercial Construction

7.5 Industrial

8 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 BASF

10.2 Saint-Gobain

10.3 Sika AG

10.4 The Dow Chemical Company

10.5 Carlisle Companies

10.6 Johns Manville

10.7 IKO Industries, Ltd.

10.8 Henry Company

10.9 SOPREMA Group

10.10 Kemper System America

10.11 Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

10.12 Fosroc

10.13 GCP Applied Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z34wfq/liquid_applied?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Chemical Engineering