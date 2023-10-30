Healthcare professionals are increasingly using Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) to assess cancer treatment effectiveness. By monitoring CTCs over time, they gain insights into how a patient’s cancer responds to treatment, enabling necessary adjustments in the treatment plan for improved outcomes.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It is anticipated that the value of the worldwide liquid biopsy market will increase from US$ 1,538.3 million in 2023 to US$ 10,938.6 million in 2033. The forecasted expansion in the worldwide liquid biopsy market over the following ten years is anticipated to be driven by an astounding CAGR of 21.7%.

Several biomedical research centers and the pharmaceutical industry aim to enhance treatments’ efficacy and detect a pathological condition at its early stage. Since clinical genetic analyses and cancer diagnosis require sampling via tumor biopsy, the increasing cases of cancer across the globe are creating an optimistic outlook for the sales of liquid biopsy over the next decade.

Presently, tumor tissue is a gold standard source for cancer characterization and diagnosis. Key players are working on the current barriers associated with its usage to extend its applicability in the future.

Several studies have also come to light that discover the potential of liquid biopsy approaches to determine the genetic profiles of cancer in cancer patients. The studies also consider the responses to monitor treatment and latch on to the inception of therapy resistance. In recent years, the demand for personalized treatment options has propelled the use of liquid biopsy.

Liquid biopsy is also rising due to its availability in numerous labs, even in emerging economies, and its affordability. For instance, liquid biopsy tests can be found in several labs in India. 4baseCare is one of the leading companies that offer affordable and advanced comprehensive genetic testing solutions in the country.

“Key players are bringing cost reductions in liquid biopsy tests and partnering with local product distributors to strengthen their network base in target markets. Currently, a trend toward emerging economies has been spotted, as cancer cases are particularly on the rise, and a large population base provides significant opportunities in these markets,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:

The North America liquid biopsy market is expected to account for a leading share of 50.84%. The United States is predicted to account for 43.8%, enjoying a dominant share in the global and regional markets.

The Europe market is anticipated to acquire a market share of 19.6% in 2023. Germany holds a prominent share of the region. In 2023, the country is predicted to amass a 6.6% share of the global market.

In Europe, the United Kingdom is predicted to expand at a robust CAGR of 26.4% through 2033.

through 2033. In Asia Pacific, China and India display a remarkable percentage of growth, i.e., 29.7% and 24.4%, respectively, through 2033.

respectively, through 2033. CTC (Circulating Tumor Cells) is projected to obtain a significant market share of 56.9% by biomarker type in 2023.

by biomarker type in 2023. By sample type, blood sample type holds prominence in the liquid biopsy market.

Liquid Biopsy Market Report Coverage:

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 21.7% from 2023 to 2033 Expected Market Value (2023) US$ 1,538.3 million Anticipated Forecast Value (2033) US$ 10,938.6 million Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ million and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered Biomarker Type

Sample Type

Application Type

Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East and Africa Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Germany

Italy

France

The United Kingdom

Spain

Russia Poland

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand

GCC Countries

South Africa Key Companies Profiled BIOCEPT, INC.

Qiagen N.V.

Trovagene, Inc

Janssen Global Services, LLC

MDxHealth SA

Natera, Inc F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Silicon Biosystems

Pathway Genomics Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Others

Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation:

By Biomarker Type:

CTCs (Circulating Tumour Cells)

ctNA (Circulating tumor Nucleic Acids)

Exosomes

By Sample Type:

Blood Liquid Biopsy

Urine Liquid Biopsy

Other (Plasma, Saliva, CSF) Liquid Biopsy

By Application Type:

Liquid Biopsy for Lung Cancer

Liquid Biopsy for Gastrointestinal Cancer

Liquid Biopsy for Prostate Cancer

Liquid Biopsy for Breast Cancer

Liquid Biopsy for Colorectal Cancer

Liquid Biopsy for Leukemia

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

