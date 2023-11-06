The demand for high speed data transmission in various applications, including data centers and telecommunications, is increasing. LCPs can be used in high frequency applications, such as RF connectors and cables, to meet these demands.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global liquid crystalline polymer market was estimated to have acquired US$ 1.3 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 9.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 2.8 billion .

The adoption of 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies is expanding, and LCPs are being used as materials for these processes. Their excellent dimensional stability, resistance to high temperatures, and low warpage make them suitable for 3D printing applications.

LCPs are used in the healthcare industry for applications like diagnostic equipment, surgical tools, and pharmaceutical packaging. The growing healthcare sector presents opportunities for the LCP market, especially in areas related to medical devices and equipment.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The deployment of 5G technology requires materials that can handle high frequencies and data transfer rates. LCPs are used in various telecommunications applications, including antenna components and connectors, driving growth in this sector.

LCPs are employed in medical devices and equipment due to their biocompatibility, resistance to chemicals, and ability to withstand sterilization processes. The medical sector offers opportunities for the expansion of the LCP market.

Ongoing research and development efforts lead to the development of new LCP formulations and applications, expanding the possibilities for their use in different industries.

The expansion of manufacturing capabilities for LCPs, including compounding, extrusion, and molding processes, allows for more cost effective production and wider availability.

Trends for Liquid Crystalline Polymer Market

LCPs are known for their exceptional mechanical, thermal, and electrical properties. They are lightweight yet strong, making them suitable for applications in industries like automotive, aerospace, and electronics.

LCPs are used in various components, such as connectors, sockets, and substrates, with the increasing trend towards smaller and more compact electronic devices. Their excellent electrical properties and dimensional stability make them ideal for miniaturized electronic products.

LCPs are used in automotive applications, including under the hood components, connectors, and sensors, to meet stringent requirements of the industry for high temperature resistance and chemical resistance.

LCPs are utilized in the aerospace industry due to their lightweight nature and resistance to extreme temperature variations. The demand for LCPs is expected to rise, as the aerospace sector expands and introduces more advanced technologies.

Global Market for Liquid Crystalline Polymer: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the liquid crystalline polymer market in different regions. The regions include,

North America

The North America region is home to a significant electronics and telecommunications industry. LCPs are used in various electronic components, such as connectors, sockets, and circuit boards, due to their excellent electrical properties and dimensional stability.

North America is at the forefront of 5G technology deployment. LCPs are used in 5G infrastructure components such as antennas, connectors, and cables, benefiting from the expansion of 5G networks and advanced telecommunication systems.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is a global hub for electronics manufacturing. LCPs are widely used in electronic components, connectors, and circuit boards due to their electrical properties and heat resistance. The growing consumer electronics market and the manufacturing of electronic components drive LCP demand in the region.

LCPs are used in medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging due to their biocompatibility and resistance to sterilization processes. The expanding healthcare industry presents opportunities for LCP growth in Asia Pacific.

Few of the key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Development Celanese Corporation In 2023, Celanese Corporation announced plans to build a multi-phase LCP polymerization plant in China to support the growth of its high value Vectra and Zenite LCP product lines. The company intends to produce about 20 kilotons of LCP per year after completing the first phase of the project in 2024. Daicel Corporation In 2023, Daicel Corporation announced the development of a new LCP resin that is specifically designed for use in automotive applications.

Global Liquid Crystalline Polymer Market Segmentation

