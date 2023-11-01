The increasing preference for pasteurized liquid egg products is a primary key driver that is shaping the market growth

Rockville , Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global liquid egg market is anticipated to climb at a CAGR of 6% to land at a value of US $9 Bn towards late 2033.

Liquid eggs are processed egg products available in liquid form. They’re made by separating egg yolks and whites and then pasteurizing them for safety. They offer many advantages over whole eggs. They’re convenient as they save time and eliminate the need for cracking and separating. They’re safer to consume raw or lightly cooked because they undergo pasteurization, killing harmful bacteria. Liquid eggs also guarantee consistent quality, making them ideal for commercial food production. They have a longer shelf life, reducing waste, and are versatile in cooking. They can be used in a variety of recipes from baking to omelets.

The rise of the liquid egg market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing consumer demand for convenient and time-saving food options, especially in fast-paced lifestyles. Additionally, the preference for pasteurized liquid egg products, which offer enhanced food safety and extended shelf life, has significantly contributed to market expansion.

In this industry, adhering to stringent food safety regulations and ensuring proper pasteurization processes can be demanding, requiring significant investments in equipment and quality control measures. Despite the advantages, liquid eggs must contend with the deeply ingrained use of whole eggs in traditional cooking and baking, making it crucial to educate consumers about the benefits of liquid egg products.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 9 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 118 Tables No. of Figures 107 Figures

Key Takeaways:

Market share of the Refrigerated Liquid Eggs market is expected to be around 50% of the global market.

North America accounts for 40% share of the global market. Moreover, the region is expected to witness a high consumption due to awareness of health benefits.

The market in the US is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period due to the growing food service industry in the country.

The rising demand for convenient and time-saving food products, a growing preference for pasteurized liquid egg products, and their versatility in culinary applications are some of the driving factors in the industry – Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Cal-Maine

Ovostar Union

Kewpie Corporation

NestFresh Eggs

Bumble Hole Foods

Michael Foods Inc.

Sysco Corporation

Cargill Inc.

Global Food Group Inc.

Rose Acre Farms

Market Competition

Major market players have responded to the shift in liquid egg product consumption patterns by introducing inventive packaging, enhancing product quality, ensuring hygiene, and providing tailored egg product proportions.

In May 2021, Cal-Maine acquired ownership stakes in River Valley Egg Farm from Rose Acre Farms. River Valley previously operated as a collaborative venture between Rose Acre Farms and Cal-Maine Foods.

Winning strategies

Implementing advanced tracking and tracing systems in the liquid egg market means using sophisticated technology to monitor and record the entire journey of liquid egg products, from source to consumer.

Major players should create special egg blends designed for specific cooking purposes, like baking or confectionery. These tailored formulations cater to the unique needs of professional chefs and food processors.

Top companies in the industry should consider getting involved in egg production. They can either own egg farms or partner with them. This step gives them more control over where their eggs come from, their quality, and how they’re sourced.

Country-specific Perspectives

What is the liquid egg product market outlook in the United States?

“The Food Service Industry’s Rapid Growth in the United States”

Due in large part to the country’s thriving food service industry, which accounts for a sizable share of liquid egg sales, the market in the United States is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period.

Factors driving market expansion include the presence of large companies, structured retail channels offering a wider range of items, and growing demand for prepared foods.

