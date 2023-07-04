Increasing demand for customized medications is a major factor that is anticipated to escalate the liquid filled hard capsules market growth. Technological advancements in capsule filling equipment, is another factor that is anticipated to stimulate the market share in the coming years.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global liquid filled hard capsules market stood at US$ 2.3 billion in 2021, and the global market is projected to reach US$ 4.0 billion by 2031. The global industry is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.8% between 2022 and 2031.

The value of liquid filled hard capsules market is increasing, owing to the growing demand for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products. The increasing awareness about health and wellness among consumers has led to a rising demand for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products.

Liquid-filled hard capsules provide an effective and convenient way to deliver active ingredients, such as vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, and oils, to the body. The ability to encapsulate liquid formulations accurately and securely makes them an ideal choice for manufacturers in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries.

Enhanced bioavailability & stability of active ingredients, is another significant factor contributing to the market growth. Liquid-filled hard capsules offer improved bioavailability of active ingredients compared to other dosage forms. The liquid formulation inside the capsule ensures faster absorption and assimilation in the body, leading to better therapeutic outcomes. Liquid-filled capsules provide better stability for moisture-sensitive and light-sensitive ingredients, protecting them from degradation and preserving their efficacy.

The market prospects have been driven by factors such as the increased consumer preference for easy-to-swallow dosage forms. Many consumers, particularly the elderly and those with difficulty swallowing, prefer dosage forms that are easy to swallow. Liquid-filled hard capsules provide a smooth and slippery surface that aids in easy ingestion, making them a favorable option for individuals who struggle with tablets or other solid dosage forms. The consumer preference drives the demand for liquid-filled hard capsules.

Key Findings of the Market Report

On the basis of size, medium capsules segment is likely to be most preferred, expected to expand at a significant share, attributed to the wide range of applications, and increased product development.

By Application, the drugs segment to boost the market growth, owing to the factors such as increased pharmaceutical R&D, as well as growing demand for oral drug delivery systems.

By end-user, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to boost the market growth, attributed to the factors including increasing drug development & production, and growing demand for innovative drug delivery systems.

Global Liquid Filled Hard Capsules Market: Growth Drivers

The global liquid filled hard capsules market is projected to expand at a steady pace from 2022 to 2031, owing to expansion of the dietary supplements market, and technological advancements in capsule filling equipment.

Other factors that are projected to augment the market growth include increasing adoption in the cosmetic & personal care industry, and rising focus on product differentiation & branding.

Increasing consumer awareness of clean label & natural products, and increasing adoption in veterinary medicine, are the major factors that are anticipated to fuel the market prospects in the near future.

Global Liquid Filled Hard Capsules Market: Regional Landscape

North America is expected to dominate the liquid filled hard capsules market, and is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period, attributed to increasing consumer demand for nutraceutical & dietary supplements, and expansion of industrial & manufacturing sectors in the region.

The regional market is witnessing an increase, due to the factors such as robust mining & extraction activities, as well as expanding pharmaceutical industry.

Rising demand for customized medications, and technological advancements in capsule filling equipment in the region, are also anticipated to escalate the growth of the regional market over the analysis period.

Global Liquid Filled Hard Capsules Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global liquid filled hard capsules market are:

ACG

Altasciences

CapsCanada Corporation

Erawat Pharma Limited

Farmacapsulas S.A.

Fine USA Trading, Inc.

HealthCaps India Ltd.

Lefancaps

Lonza Group

PLx Pharma Inc.

QUALICAPS

Roxlor

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the liquid filled hard capsules industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for liquid filled hard capsules. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In 2023, Qualicaps launched Q+™, a new line of advanced capsule products designed for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The Q+ capsules offer improved moisture resistance, stability, and dissolution performance, addressing the evolving needs of customers.

In the same year, Capsugel, a division of Lonza Group, unveiled their Intellisence™ technology platform for liquid-filled hard capsules. The platform combines advanced formulation and capsule design to enhance the delivery of active ingredients, providing improved bioavailability and targeted release.

In 2022, CapsCanada introduced their new line of gelatin and vegetarian capsules, including the LTPG gelatin capsules and V-ONE™ vegetarian capsules. The capsules are designed to meet the diverse needs of the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

In the same year, Suheung, a leading capsule manufacturer, announced the development of their new patented capsule locking mechanism called “SN Lock.” The innovative technology ensures secure and reliable closure of capsules, preventing leakage and enhancing product integrity.

Global Liquid Filled Hard Capsules Market: Segmentation

Size

Large Capsules Size 000 Size 00 & 00E

Medium Capsules Size 0 & 0E Size 1 Size 2

Small Capsules Size 3 Size 4 Size 5



Application

Drugs

Vitamins & Minerals

Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins

Lipids

Others

End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Nutrition Supplement Manufacturers

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

