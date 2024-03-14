Use of Liquid Packaging Cartons Gaining Traction as Environment-Friendly Solutions

Rockville, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a new study by Fact.MR, the global Liquid Packaging Carton Market has been valued at US$ 18.93 billion for 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034.

The market has grown significantly in recent years, due to rising demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. These cartons are commonly used to pack a wide range of liquids, including dairy products, beverages, soups, and others. They are primarily constructed from renewable resources such as paperboard, which is recyclable and biodegradable.

Advancements in packaging technology have resulted in liquid carton designs with improved functionality, durability, and aesthetics. As environmental awareness increases and the demand for products with minimal environmental impact rises, the liquid packaging carton market is exhibiting growth, offering sustainable packaging options for various liquid products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global liquid packaging carton market is estimated at US$ 18.93 billion in 2024.

Liquid packaging carton sales are forecasted to reach US$ 33.26 billion by the end of 2034.

The market in the United States is projected to reach a value of US$ 4 billion in 2024.

Liquid cartons made from uncoated paperboard account for 72.3% of the market share in 2024.

The East Asia market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034.

“Expansion of the liquid packaging carton market is being driven by rising environmental consciousness, focus on R&D, and regulatory support. Furthermore, influence of digitalization and e-Commerce platforms is enabling businesses to extend their market reach,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Stringent Environmental Regulations Driving Market Expansion

Inherent recyclability of liquid packaging cartons has a substantial impact on market expansion, aligning with expanding consumer demands for sustainable packaging options. As consumers become more aware of environmental issues, they are more inclined to choose products that have a low environmental impact. Liquid packing cartons, which are primarily made of renewable materials such as paperboard, are easily recyclable, contributing to a closed-loop system of resource utilization. This recyclability feature not only decreases waste accumulation but also encourages the conservation of natural resources and energy.

Widespread availability of recycling infrastructure, as well as measures to promote recycling programs, have made it easier to incorporate liquid packing cartons into long-term waste management procedures. Also, regulatory measures and environmental regulations that promote recycling and waste reduction contribute to the growth of the liquid packaging carton market.

The Eco-Friendly Revolution of Liquid Packaging Cartons in the US and China

The United States witnesses a burgeoning preference for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, propelling the demand for liquid cartons crafted from renewable resources. The recyclability of these liquid packing cartons aligns perfectly with the growing environmental awareness and the tightening waste reduction regulations, amplifying their appeal among consumers.

Innovations in design and functionality, including user-friendly features and enhanced product longevity, further elevate consumer convenience and satisfaction. The burgeoning trend of on-the-go lifestyles coupled with the increasing demand for hassle-free packaging solutions collectively contribute to the soaring sales of liquid packaging cartons.

Meanwhile, China experiences a similar trend fueled by urbanization and evolving lifestyles, spurring a heightened demand for portable liquid products such as dairy items, beverages, juices, and functional drinks packaged in cartons. Additionally, advancements in packaging technology have significantly improved the utility and shelf life of liquid cartons, making them even more appealing to consumers.

E-commerce and online retail platforms have played a pivotal role in expanding the distribution channels for liquid packaging cartons across urban and rural regions throughout China. Ultimately, shifting consumer preferences, coupled with a growing environmental consciousness, technological advancements, and distribution innovations, converge to propel the escalating demand for liquid packaging cartons in China.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the liquid packaging carton market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (brick cartons, gable top cartons, shaped cartons), packaging (uncoated paperboard, LDPE-coated, aluminum), opening type (cut opening, straw hole opening, clip opening, twist opening, king twist opening), and application (dairy products, juices & drinks, industrial & institutional), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

