The organic growth of the food and beverage industry is driving the global liquid packaging market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global liquid packaging market was estimated at a value of US$ 461 billion in 2022 . It is anticipated to register a 4.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 692.3 billion by 2031.

Manufacturers can greatly benefit from having a distinctive packaging design, brand engraved on the packaging, or tagline connected to the packaging in order to get traction in the liquid packaging industry.

The post-COVID era has resulted in a rise in global population awareness, particularly among those living in underdeveloped nations, regarding health and cleanliness. In the upcoming years, bottled water is predicted to keep the liquid packaging market’s cash registers ringing.

Download Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=18827

Key Findings of Market Report

Safety and hygiene are top priorities in packaged beverages.

Packaging ensures goods are intact and contents shielded from contaminants.

Manufacturers can guarantee freshness of perishable beverages like fresh juices and dairy goods thanks to new technologies.

Packaging may be fluid or stiff.

Due to long shelf life and easy transport, rigid packaging is favored globally.

Rigid packaging is used for pharmaceuticals, cleaners, cosmetics and hygiene items.

Market Trends for Liquid Packaging

The food and beverage industry is growing at a rapid rate globally. Creating a brand image through packaging is becoming more important. There is a movement in consumer behavior toward brand consciousness and, eventually, brand loyalty.

Strong packaging is favored by businesses everywhere since it makes packaged drinks easier to carry across great distances. Two things that are driving up the global usage of bottled beverages are sustainability and lightweight.

Packaging that can be fully personalized with eye-catching artwork is called a can. Can demand is increasing steadily on a global scale. This is boosting the global liquid packaging market

Have Any Query? Ask our Experts: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=18827

Global Market for Liquid Packaging: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the liquid packaging market in different regions. These are:

Globally, Asia Pacific holds the greatest market share for liquid packaging. This can be attributed to the regional supporting government policies as well as the growth of the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Since labor and operating expenses are less in Asia Pacific, major players in the liquid packaging industry are moving their manufacturing operations there. This is increasing the size of the liquid packaging market in the region.

A review of the liquid packaging market indicates that North America accounts for a sizable portion of the global market. In the United States, the need for liquid packing is rapidly increasing. Producers of wine and spirits as well as cosmetics in Europe have a strong demand for liquid container solutions.

Global Liquid Packaging Market: Key Players

In order to provide innovative goods, market leaders in liquid packaging are concentrating on partnerships and in-licensing arrangements. A growing emphasis is being placed on providing creative container designs, in light of the growing global consumer consciousness around brands.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global liquid packaging market:

Tetra Laval International S.A., Comar LLC, Evergreen Packaging Inc., Liqui-Box Corporation, BillerudKorsnas AB, International Paper Company, Klabin Paper, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Mondi Plc

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

To improve its standing in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries for liquid packaging materials, AptarGroup purchased Peli BioThermal in April 2023.

Tetra Pack and Microsoft formed a joint venture in March 2023 in order to develop a cutting-edge platform for liquid packaging. This platform’s goal is to assist food and beverage producers in tracking the efficiency of liquid product packaging along the supply chain.

Amcor declared in March 2023 that it will expand the size of its liquid packaging production plant in Brazil.

Smurfit Kappa invented a unique tap for wine and soft drink dispensers that are utilized in bag-in-box packaging in March 2020.

In February 2020, Liqui-Box successfully acquired DS Smith’s plastic division to bolster its operations in flexible packaging and dispensers.

Smurfit Kappa revealed plans to expand in the Americas in February 2020, stating that it would invest US$ 36.0 million in the paper sack industry.

Global Liquid Packaging Market Segmentation

Packaging Type

Flexible (Films, Sachets, Pouches, and Others), Rigid (Paperboard, Bottles, Cans, Drums & Containers, and Others)

Raw Material

Plastic (PET, PP, PE), Paper, Metal, Glass, Others

Technique

Aseptic Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging, Vacuum Packaging, Intelligent Packaging

End-use

Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Household Care, Petrochemicals, Others

Region

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

Get Exclusive Discount on Liquid Packaging Market at: – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=18827

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Metallurgical Additives Market – The global metallurgical additives market was valued at USD 42.4 billion in 2022. It is expected to expand at a 6.0% CAGR between 2023 and 2031, reaching USD 64.7 billion by the end of 2031.

OEM Coatings Market – The global OEM coatings market was valued at USD 79 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 116.6 billion by 2031, growing at a 4.6% CAGR

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: