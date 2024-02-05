Widespread Use of Liquid Sodium Silicate in Manufacturing Catalytic Converters in Automotive Sector for Emission Reduction

Rockville , Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global liquid sodium silicate market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034 and reach a valuation of US$ 5.78 billion by the end of 2034. The market is expanding steadily due to the use of liquid sodium silicate in several industries. Liquid sodium silicate has drawn attention to a variety of qualities in construction as a binding agent for its corrosion resistance and adhesiveness.

Wide range of applications for liquid sodium silicate is driving up demand for the product. It is an essential component used in the construction sector to make cement admixtures and high-strength concrete. Its binding qualities are widely used in the production of paints, adhesives, and detergents. Liquid sodium silicate is also used by the automotive industry to make catalytic converters, which lowers emissions and promotes environmental sustainability. Because liquid sodium silicate possesses sterilizing qualities, the healthcare sector has also embraced it, using it in medications and medical equipment.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 5.78 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global liquid sodium silicate market is calculated at US$ 3.65 billion for 2024.

Demand for liquid sodium silicate is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 5.78 billion by 2034-end.

The market in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2034.

Use of liquid sodium silicate in detergents/cleaning compounds is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2034.

North America is estimated to account for 28.6% share of the global market in 2024.

“Liquid sodium silicate is fundamental in promoting innovation across industries because of its eco-friendliness and versatility in meeting a range of industrial needs. Its contribution to economical solutions and sustainable development is undeniable,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This report

Aroma Chimie Company Limited

Cerberus and Koch

OxyChem Corporation

W.R. Grace & Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Glassven C.A.

Kiran Global Chem Limited

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Comfia Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Malpro Silica Private Ltd.

Solvay

PQ Corporation

Tokuyama Corporation

BASF SE

W.R. Grace & Co.

Sinchem Silica Gel Co., Ltd.

Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

CIECH Group

Silmaco NV

Role of Liquid Sodium Silicate in Enhancing Durability, Abrasion Resistance, and Compressive Strength of Construction Materials

Liquid sodium silicate is essential for improving the strength, resilience, and sustainability of building supplies in the construction sector. Its use as a vital component of cement admixtures and high-strength concrete has transformed contemporary building techniques. Critical infrastructure projects benefit greatly from the addition of liquid sodium silicate to concrete formulas, which increases the overall durability, abrasion resistance, and compressive strength of the material.

Adhesive properties of liquid sodium silicate make it easier to bind different types of building materials together. Its application as a coating and sealing material increases the longevity of structures by offering resistance to corrosion and defense against abrasive weather conditions. Due to the capacity of the material to create durable, chemical-resistant surface bonding, it has been widely used in residential and commercial building projects, guaranteeing structural endurance. The need for liquid sodium silicate is growing as the building sector places a greater emphasis on ecologically friendly products and methods.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the liquid sodium silicate market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on molar ratio (1.6 to 2.8 [alkaline], 2.8 to 3.3 [neutral]), application (detergents/cleaning compounds, paper production, cement & binders, silicate adhesives, petroleum processing, metal production), and end-use industry (construction, automotive, chemicals), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

