MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today the company will present data related to the investigational use of L606 (liposomal treprostinil) inhalation suspension in people with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2024 International Conference, taking place May 17-22, 2024, in San Diego, California.

Rajeev Saggar, MD, chief medical officer at Liquidia, said: “We are pleased to be presenting initial data on the safety and tolerability of L606 from our on-going, open-label study in the United States. We believe that the initial data supports our continued confidence that twice-daily dosing is tolerable, titratable and supports further investigation as we prepare to initiate a global, pivotal efficacy trial later this year.”

Thematic Poster Session: D105: Balboa Park Explorers: Translational Science and Epidemiology in PH

Date and time: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Room 25A-C (Upper Level)

Presenting Author: Naomi Habib, MD

Abstract: A Phase 3, 2-part, Open-label, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Safety, and Efficacy of Liposomal Treprostinil Inhalation Suspension (L606) in Subjects With Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) and Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD)

The Phase 3, 2-part, open-label, multicenter study aims to demonstrate the safety and tolerability of L606 in patients with PAH or PH-ILD in the short-term and long-term. The trial is enrolling patients in two groups categorized as ‘transition’ and ‘naïve.’ The transition group includes participants with PAH or PH-ILD who transitioned from nebulized Tyvaso or Tyvaso DPI to L606. The naïve group is comprised of participants with PAH who added L606 to no more than two non-prostacyclin oral therapies.

Following the presentation, the poster will be available on the Company’s website at https:/liquidia.com/products-and-pipeline/publications.

About L606 (liposomal treprostinil) inhalation suspension

L606 is an investigational, sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer. The L606 suspension uses Pharmosa Biopharm’s proprietary liposomal formulation to encapsulate treprostinil which can be released slowly at a controlled rate into the lung, enhancing drug exposure over an extended period and potentially mitigating local and systemic side effects. L606 is currently being evaluated in an open-label study in the United States for the treatment of PAH and PH-ILD with a planned global, pivotal, placebo-controlled efficacy study for the treatment of PH-ILD.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease PH-ILD. Liquidia Technologies is also developing L606, an investigational liposomal formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, for use in North America. Liquidia PAH provides for the commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Tyvaso® and Tyvaso DPI® are registered trademarks of United Therapeutics Corporation.

