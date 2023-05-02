MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that Mr. Michael Kaseta, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an update on the company’s business during a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The presentation is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 12:35 p.m. Eastern Time (9:35 a.m. Pacific Time) and can be accessed via a live webcast on the Liquidia website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations. An archived, recorded version of the presentation can be accessed for 30 days following the event.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its PRINT® Technology. The company operates through its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. and Liquidia PAH, LLC. Liquidia Technologies has developed YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) which received tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2021. Liquidia PAH provides the commercialization for pharmaceutical products to treat pulmonary disease, such as generic Treprostinil Injection. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information for Media & Investors

Jason Adair

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy

919.328.4400

jason.adair@liquidia.com